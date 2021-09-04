"Everyone picks apart every thing I say or do": Dixie D'Amelio receives support after she cries over "Musty Gym video"

TikTok sensations Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio are the newest stars of reality series The D'Amelio Show. Both the first and second episodes of the show surrounding the D'Amelio family aired on September 3.

In the first episode of the the Hulu original show, Dixie D'Amelio broke down following a video calling her "musty" after returning from the gym. The clip of the episode depicts Dixie sitting in her room in front of her father while crying excessively.

The oldest D'Amelio is seen raking her fingers through her hair as her face turns red and she screams:

"I'm like, 'Shut the f--- up!'"

In the video, Dixie explained that she was trying to be a better person for herself and others but people find something to criticize about her along with her younger sister. She also explained that she felt targeted for anything unlike other celebrities.

Dixie D'Amelio and her younger sister, Charli, gained popularity in mid-2019 following their dancing content.

Fans react to Dixie D'Amelio's breakdown

Dixie D'Amelio's breakdown was shared on the first episode of The D'Amelio Show on Hulu and has garnered support from fans. Many users shared their pity for the oldest D'Amelio sister.

Some users, on both Twitter and Instagram, commented on how Dixie's crying made them react in a similar fashion.

One user on Twitter commented:

"Ok I just watched the first episode of the damelio show and it was actually pretty interesting and the ending scene of Dixie crying broke my heart I can't imagine how they feel."

Another user on Twitter stated:

"Just watched the first episode of the D'Amelio show and I started crying already."

Other users were critical of Dixie D'Amelio's parents, allowing her breakdown to be shared on reality television.

A user on Instagram commented:

"Using their kids mental breakdowns for views nice."

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

A comment screenshot from Instagram post shared by user defnoodles

Neither Dixie D'Amelio nor her parents have commented on her breakdown since the latest episode's release on Hulu. Little sister Charli D'Amelio also shared her personal struggles on The D'Amelio Show.

Also read: "They are just making up lies": Moses Hacmon responds after being accused of cheating on fiancee Trisha Paytas

Edited by Siddharth Satish