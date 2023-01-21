DJ Mustard net worth: Fortune explored as ex-wife demands $80,000 per month in child support

DJ Mustard filed for divorce from his wife Chanel Thierry last year. However, Thierry has a few demands that must be fulfilled to finalize the couple's separation.

The Blast reported that Thierry wished for Mustard to pay child support of around $80,000 each month. She also requested joint custody of the three kids the duo share. She claimed that she has reportedly been facing trouble while co-parenting the children as Mustard is rarely in touch with her.

According to Chanel, the nanny who was initially working for them and helping to look after their children currently works at Mustard's residence.

Thierry mentioned that she finalized the figures for child support after her lawyers took a look at Mustard's overall earnings since 2020. However, things might change if Mustard's earnings have fluctuated since then.

The duo is currently scheduled to see each other in court on February 1, 2023, and further details shall be revealed at that time.

DJ Mustard cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind filing for divorce. According to legal documents, the duo signed a prenup that stated that the money and property shall be distributed equally, should they part ways.

The pair got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot two years later in October 2020. The duo shares three children together, Kiylan, their oldest, is 10 years old, Kauner, is 7, and Kody, is 2 years old.

DJ Mustard's estimated net worth is $12 million

DJ Mustard's net worth is reported to be around $12 million (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Also known as Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, he has worked with various well-renowned artists since 2011. This has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth over the course of his career.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 32-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. Mustard purchased a property worth $2.36 million in January 2017 with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

As a record producer, he has produced mixtapes and singles like The Real 4Fingaz, B**ches Ain't S**t, You Broke, Rack City, and more. He has also worked with rapper 2 Chainz on his single I'm Different and with Young Jeezy on R.I.P.

DJ Mustard released his first album, 10 Summers, in August 2011. Featuring 13 singles, the album managed to reach the 143rd position on the US Billboard 200 Chart and ranked number 20 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. This was followed by Cold Summer in September 2016, which grabbed the 9th and 24th positions on the US Heatseekers Albums and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, respectively.

His next release was titled Perfect Ten, which launched in June 2019. It included collaborations with some well-known faces from the music industry like YG, Tyga, ASAP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign, Roddy Ricch, Nipsey Hussle, and more. The album reached the 8th position on the US Billboard 200 and ranked 5th on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

DJ Mustard has produced singles by artists like TeeFLii, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, Migos, Roddy Ricch, and others as well.

Poll : 0 votes