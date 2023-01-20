David Crosby net worth: The Byrds' co-founder's fortune explored amid death at 81

Singer-songwriter and guitarist David Crosby recently passed away on January 18 at the age of 81. The circumstances that led to his death have not yet been revealed.

The musician's wife, Jan Crosby, confirmed the news of his death with Variety and mentioned that his "legacy will continue to live" for years to come as she said:

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music."

Crosby suffered from several health issues in the last few years of his life. Additionally, he had to undergo a liver transplant in 1994 and a cardiac catheterization and angiogram in 2014. He also had Type 2 diabetes, for which he had to take insulin.

David Crosby's net worth was estimated to be $10 million

David Crosby was a founding member of two bands (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

David Crosby gained recognition as a member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He also had a successful solo career, which helped him accumulate a lot of wealth for himself.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Crosby's net worth was estimated to be around $10 million. It was in 2015 that the artist ran into a jogger with his vehicle and the individual suffered injuries to his shoulder, arm, leg, ribs, and kidney. The jogger filed a lawsuit against Crosby and the latter had to pay a settlement of $3 million.

Crosby went through some financial problems in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic as there were restrictions placed on events and tours. In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2020, he said that touring was his only way to make some money and he was scared that he might lose his home if he does not go on tours anymore.

The rest of his earnings came from his work as a musician with different bands. He was a member of The Byrds from 1964 onwards and worked on five of their albums. He then founded Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1968 and the group released eight albums and 19 singles.

David Crosby was also a member of the jazz-rock band CPR, which remained active for four years. They released four albums with the latest titled Just Like Gravity, in June 2001.

Musicians mourn the death of David Crosby

Several artists including Crosby's bandmate Stephen Stills were saddened by his demise and said:

"I was happy to be at peace with him. He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius."

Dave Mason also paid tribute to Crosby and mentioned that the news of his death hit "too close to home."

He said:

"David and I go way back. To the days at Cass Elliot's house, 1969, before CSN was even official, but you knew, everybody knew, that David Crosby was music magic. His songs, that beautiful voice. We talked in 2021 about life and music. We threw around the possibility that maybe we'd do some shows together. I've admired his talent for what seems forever."

Fans of the late star also took to social media to express their sadness after news of Crosby's death surfaced online.

Poll : 0 votes