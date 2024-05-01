“Do we have footage of this?” Kelly Ripa responds to husband Mark Consuelos’ confession about kissing a soccer fan

On a recent Live with Kelly and Mark episode, Mark Consuelos shared his excitement with his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa about a trip to Italy to watch one of their soccer teams, Campobasso 1919, clinch a championship. However, his enthusiasm took a surprising turn when he revealed he sealed the moment with a kiss from a fan. Ripa, ever the comedian, didn't miss a beat.

"Do we have footage of this?" she asked, feigning disappointment. "We don't have footage of it?"

Consuelos, energized by the memory, explained the celebratory chaos, describing the electric atmosphere after Campobasso 1919 secured the win.

"In the adulation, in the celebration, on the field, when we found out the other team tied, and we are champions we ran over to our fans."

Caught up in the moment, Consuelos said his excitement overflowed as he ran towards the fans to celebrate. He then elaborated on the kiss with a laugh.

"I see this lady. Let's call her my aunt. Maybe someone else's aunt. Not my aunt. Someone else's aunt. We look at each other, and she's so excited, and there's this glass, and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her."

The playful exchange highlights the couple's fun and easygoing dynamic. While Kelly's initial reaction was humorous, it's clear Mark's celebratory spirit was contagious.

Mark Consuelos plays up the kiss with hilarious details

Mark's enthusiasm wasn't contained to just describing the kiss on Live with Kelly and Mark. He playfully reenacted locking eyes with the fan before dramatically leaning in for a kiss. He went on to claim he closed his eyes during the kiss itself. With a grin, he described it as "laying one on her," emphasizing it was a passionate kiss.

Ripa, never one to miss a comedic opportunity, chimed in with a question about the kiss. She curiously asked if his eyes were open during the kiss. Mark Consuelos reassured her with a laugh, saying it was definitely a closed-eye smooch, not an open-mouthed passionate moment.

The playful interrogation continued as Ripa, still finding humor in the situation, pressed Mark about whether this was an emotional affair. Mark, enjoying the banter, laughed it off and clarified it was a spur-of-the-moment thing in the excitement of the celebration.

"It could have been a guy, by the way. I don't know!"

Adding more details to the story, Mark Consuelos continued to describe the moment, emphasizing that he closed his eyes for the kiss. This claim was met with playful skepticism from Ripa, who delivered a sarcastic remark to the amusement of the audience.

"That doesn't happen. You never close your eyes."

Mark then capped off the story with a summary of the unlikely kiss, calling it a passionate smooch.

This lighthearted exchange is a reminder of the couple's fun and easygoing dynamic. It all started with Mark's investment in his soccer teams, financial and emotional, as he previously spoke to PEOPLE about in 2023.

Mark Consuelos' journey with Campobasso 1919

In November 2022, Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa, announced their involvement with Italian soccer. They took a co-ownership role in Campobasso 1919, a team aiming for a comeback in the Italian league.

The team's performance surpassed all expectations. Their first season under new ownership resulted in a promotion to Serie D, an impressive feat considering they won a whopping 28 out of 30 games. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Mark Consuelos admitted the team's success was a surprise. He jokingly referred to the initial investment as a "hair-brained idea" that was never intended to work out so well.

The road to success wasn't without its challenges. When Mark Consuelos and his partner embarked on this venture with Campobasso 1919, they faced significant hurdles. The team had a critical lack of personnel - no players, coach, or general manager. To add to the pressure, they only had 10 days to prepare for the season opener.

The team's home stadium was also in disrepair, forcing them to play on borrowed fields in neighboring towns. Despite these obstacles, Consuelos described assembling a team, many of whom only met three days before their first game. This underdog story highlights the remarkable turnaround achieved by Mark Consuelos and Campobasso 1919.

Mark Consuelos' passion for the sport and his commitment to the team's revival were evident throughout the season. His celebratory kiss with a fan, though a lighthearted moment, reflects the electric atmosphere and emotional investment surrounding the team's unexpected achievement.

This journey from disarray to promotion is a testament to perseverance, the unifying power of sports, and the element of surprise that can make the most challenging endeavors rewarding.