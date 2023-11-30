Conor McGregor prepares for baby boy No. 3’s arrival, shares touching photos with partner Dee Devlin and requests fan support

Conor McGregor appeared on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' in June, where he told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he and his partner Dee Devlin were expecting their fourth child:

"I have three children. I've got two boys and a girl. My oldest son Conor Jr. is six, my daughter Croia Mairead's four and my youngest son Rian has just turned two. Things are going well. We've also got another one on the way."

'The Notorious' provided an update on Wednesday, revealing that the couple's fourth child is due to arrive on Thursday while sharing photos of him and his partner Dee Devlin, tweeting:

"Up early tomorrow to bring our new baby boy in to this world, say a prayer for us! Let’s go Mammy"

McGregor has been in a relationship with Devlin since 2008. The former UFC double champ has cited her as a reason for accomplishing his goals, claiming that he wouldn't be where he's today without her believing in his dreams. The couple were engaged in 2020 but have yet to announce any wedding plans.

Conor McGregor has been vocal in calling out the Irish government

Conor McGregor is under investigation by the Irish police for allegedly inciting hate with his social media posts regarding the Dublin riots. Nevertheless, he has not let up in calling out the Irish government. On Tuesday, 'The Notorious' tweeted:

"I do not connect crime with migration. I connect crime to your governments many failed policies in protecting and securing the inhabitants of Ireland. There is a real lapse in national security. We need a brand new task force founded to assess all entrants into Ireland.

"Our natives and our visitors will all benefit with this peace of mind. We need deportation of those here illegally or that have committed a crime here. There needs to be a brand new unit founded specifically for this task. Call it “Ireland Protect ☘️”"

The civil unrest in the nation came after three children and one adult were stabbed on Thursday. McGregor, who is among the biggest voices in Ireland, has been very outspoken about his desire for an updated foreign policy in the nation.