"Doing everything except what people actually want": Netflix's plan to launch a Squid Game video game sparks wild reactions online

Netflix is all set to release a video game on the universe of popular K-drama Squid Game. On December 14, a blog post on the official site of the OTT Platform confirmed the release of multiple video games based on films and series.

The Vice President of Netflix Games, Mike Verdu revealed that the streamer plans to launch the video game based on the highly acclaimed K-drama in 2024. This game will allow the players to compete with each other mirroring the concept of the show. The K-drama has garnered millions of viewing hours and many fans from across the world tuned in to watch this captivating series.

Awaiting the show's second season, fans have expressed their disappointment in the latest update about the video game saying, “Doing everything except what people actually want”.

Fans reacted to Netflix's plans to launch a video game based on Squid Game(Image Via @I_Am_Zackk/X)

“I just want season 2 of the original series”: Fans enraged as Netflix set to release a video game based on Squid Game

On December 14, the Vice President of Netflix Games in a recent blog wrote,

“By year’s end, we’ll have 86 games available —all included with every Netflix membership without ads, in-app purchases or extra fees. And with nearly 90 more games in development, we’re just getting started.”

Fans and viewers took to social media to express their thoughts on the idea of a video game launch. Fans are enraged, pointing out that the original series aired in September 2021. However, only recently the production team confirmed the filming of the show has begun with an aim to air the series in 2024.

Here's how netizens have reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to Netflix's plans to launch a video game based on Squid Game(Image Via @GigantaSmalls/X)

Fans reacted to Netflix's plans to launch a video game based on popular Korean series. (Image Via @MrDarthHenry/X)

Fans reacted to Netflix's plans to launch a video game based on Squid Game(Image Via @noestarte/X)

Fans reacted to Netflix's plans to launch a video game based on Squid Game(Image Via @AtomicRenegade0/X)

Recently Netflix started a reality show called Squid Game: The Challenge based on themes similar to the show. Fans believe that the OTT Platform has not been focusing on what they wish to see.

More on the Season 2

The show is based on 456 financially struggling individuals competing with each other to win a grand prize of 45.6 million KRW. They gamble with their lives to become the sole survivor who bags the large sum of money.

Expand Tweet

After just a few days of its premiere in 2021, the Netflix original survival K-drama surpassed all other programs on the platform in terms of viewership. Millions of fans were captivated by the first season's conclusion, which left an opportunity for the sequel.

In July this year, Netflix confirmed the star cast of the show: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Wi Ha-joon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-wook, Choi Seung-hyun, Won Ji-an, and Roh Jae-won.