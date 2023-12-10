"Doing flips for another man is crazy": Man doing backflips for Drake in Turks & Caicos sparks meme fest online

Canadian superstar Drake has been caught enjoying the warm weather, as he vacations in the small Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos to cap off a great year. However, wherever the rapper goes a buzz seems to follow him as his funny reaction to a man doing backflips to impress him has generated a meme fest on social media. With one user even saying "Doing flips for another man is crazy".

A video posted by Daily Loud on X (formerly Twitter), shows Drake chilling on a boat with some of his friends as a man in a swimsuit performs multiple backflips to get his attention. The rapper finally notices him with a perplexed look on his face as he watches the man backflip a few more times. Drake's facial reaction and the man's behavior left some rather hilarious memes.

Some users were mocking why a grown man would jump around to try and get another man's attention which birthed countless memes. Others were left laughing at the rapper's lack of amusement towards the man's shenanigans and how he was more concerned with checking his phone than paying the man any attention.

In the now-viral video, fans caught him scrolling through his phone and looking the other way while the man was performing multiple consecutive backflips. The comments on X had a myriad of memes from viral TV shows and pop culture references as well as more self-deprecating jokes as the meme fest kept rolling in.

Drake is living the high life as memes keep coming

The Canadian rapper also posted a couple of pictures of with Turks & Caicos bartender, Flacka, who posted Drake on her own Instagram page with the caption “Turks Terrible Twins”.

The internet meme creators were quick to point out that Drake was probably more concerned with Flacka than the backflip man. The memes sparked debate on whether people would do backflips if the rapper asked them to or what they would do to spark his reaction if he was in front of them.

As the memes keep flowing in, the internet will soon move to its next talking point as his mini vacation comes to an end. Drake's break comes at the back of the release of his latest studio album For All the Dogs earlier this year in October, his third consecutive album in three years. He also recently wrapped up the first leg of the It’s All a Blur tour with famous artists such as Sexyy Red and 21 Savage. The tour will then pick up in early 2024 from January 18 to March 27 with global superstar J. Cole in what has been dubbed the It’s All a Blur: Big as the What? tour.