"Don't believe everything you hear": Popular MMOs' Pat denies "battery" allegations as records claim he was arrested

Patrick Julianelle, also known as PopularMMOs', was arrested on May 16th for alleged "domestic battery" which he claims are false. He has since been released from custody.
Amassing over 17 million subscribers on YouTube, the PopularMMOs channel previously starring Pat and his now ex-wife Jen gained a following for their Minecraft themed videos.
After their split in 2019, Pat took over the channel and introduced his subscribers to his new girlfriend, Liz, who was also arrested, according to the newly released police report.
Details of Pat's police report
Both Pat and his girlfriend Liz were both arrested due to "opposing stories". He was arrested for domestic battery, where he, according to the police report, "caused bodily harm".
Released on bond, the report also claimed that Pat was being held on a misdemeanor charge. Furthermore, according to the police report he claimed Liz was bipolar, yet he didn't want to call the police.
Also read: TikToker JauncyDev accused of "manipulating" women by ex-girlfriend who claims he "cheated" on her
Fans upset over news of Pat's arrest
After news of his arrest became public, Pat took to Twitter to warn his fans not to believe everything they heard following abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend Eleni. Pat went on to dox Eleni on Twitter after she doxed him.
Unfortunately for Pat, fans were already disappointed after seeing the police records as he was part of their childhood. Meanwhile, other fans were warning Pat, telling him to be careful after his address was released.
Also read: 5 Best Biomes in Minecraft in March 2021
Fans and former fans of Pat replied back to Pat's tweet.
To add to the uproar, Pat's ex-girlfriend Jen was seen to have liked a tweet calling Pat abusive. However, Jen posted on Twitter stating that it was only an accident.
Pat then retweeted her message.
The popular Minecraft-themed channel host has yet to speak further or post a video regarding the details of the situation. His last post was on May 15th.
Also read: Dream: The Minecraft genius who’s breaking the internet