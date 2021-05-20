"Don't believe everything you hear": Popular MMOs' Pat denies "battery" allegations as records claim he was arrested

Patrick Julianelle, also known as PopularMMOs', was arrested on May 16th for alleged "domestic battery" which he claims are false. He has since been released from custody.

Amassing over 17 million subscribers on YouTube, the PopularMMOs channel previously starring Pat and his now ex-wife Jen gained a following for their Minecraft themed videos.

After their split in 2019, Pat took over the channel and introduced his subscribers to his new girlfriend, Liz, who was also arrested, according to the newly released police report.

Details of Pat's police report

Both Pat and his girlfriend Liz were both arrested due to "opposing stories". He was arrested for domestic battery, where he, according to the police report, "caused bodily harm".

Released on bond, the report also claimed that Pat was being held on a misdemeanor charge. Furthermore, according to the police report he claimed Liz was bipolar, yet he didn't want to call the police.

Pat's released police records (Image via Heavy.com)

Fans upset over news of Pat's arrest

After news of his arrest became public, Pat took to Twitter to warn his fans not to believe everything they heard following abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend Eleni. Pat went on to dox Eleni on Twitter after she doxed him.

Don't believe everything you hear. I will need to address the false accusations soon. And Eleni thanks for leaking my address and harassing me and Liz when she told you to stop posting about her and you refused. You are a terrible person. Okay the last tweet was too much — Pat (@PopularMMOS) May 19, 2021

Unfortunately for Pat, fans were already disappointed after seeing the police records as he was part of their childhood. Meanwhile, other fans were warning Pat, telling him to be careful after his address was released.

Fans and former fans of Pat replied back to Pat's tweet.

I have absolutely no words. You were my childhood and here we are. — Quinn (@QuinnEnbi) May 19, 2021

A man ion even know all I heard was my hero might be an abuser ion need that pic.twitter.com/yKp7AuDfsE — Jo3y (@Jo3y55386655) May 19, 2021

Y’all need to stop being dramatic “what’s done is done😔” like bro stfu🥴 — AnneFranksDiaryBook (@FabianR38200221) May 19, 2021

LMFAO WHAT YOU ALREADY DOXXED HER????? WHAT HAPPENED TO BEING A BIGGER PERSON PAT :( — ✰ yara ✰ (@gnfmybe1oved) May 19, 2021

sir shes gonna call the cops on you 😭 — Beck (@rottenpatches) May 19, 2021

the damage was already done, you shouldnt have tweeted without thinking in the first place- — suua | haha artblock go brrr (@atenidream) May 19, 2021

BRO you still doxxed her, no matter how long the tweet was up, its still out there. She didnt even actively show your address as it was on a PUBLIC arrest record. — DespairFilledFool (@DspairFilldFool) May 19, 2021

It's was up for 30 minutes before he deleted it — Ensosin (@Ensosin_) May 19, 2021

I truly believe PoppularMMOS would never do this stuff. Anyone who is saying he’s horrible, just stop, and wait before saying this stuff. — Doge (@ASSCLAP7) May 19, 2021

didnt it say he got arrested? if he was arrested would he be able to tweet rn? — Zanza (@DelgadoZanzabar) May 19, 2021

To add to the uproar, Pat's ex-girlfriend Jen was seen to have liked a tweet calling Pat abusive. However, Jen posted on Twitter stating that it was only an accident.

I do not use Twitter regularly and when I was messaged about all this drama I went on to see what was being said. By accident I liked a tweet that is now being seen in a poor manner. Pat never in the 10 years we were together laid a hand on me. — Jen (@GamingWithJen) May 19, 2021

Pat then retweeted her message.

The popular Minecraft-themed channel host has yet to speak further or post a video regarding the details of the situation. His last post was on May 15th.

