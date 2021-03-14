5 Best Biomes in Minecraft in March 2021

Minecraft has a total of 79 different biomes. Each biome has its vegetation, landscapes and unique mob types.

In the early days of Minecraft, there was just only a plain biome in the game. After ten years of updates and changes, there are many types of biomes in this game. Some biomes such as Desert and Snowy Biomes can be tough to live on, while biomes like plains, acacia and taiga are the best spawn locations for new worlds. Each biome offers different types of resources and blocks. Finding the right biome can boost a player's survival chances. Here are the five best biomes of Minecraft as of now.

Five Best Biomes in Minecraft

#5 - Mushroom Biome

Mushroom Biome is the rarest biome in Minecraft. Finding this biome is rarer than finding ancient debris in Minecraft. The mushroom biome is home to one of the rarest and most unique mobs in the game, mooshroom. Mushroom biomes are usually generated in groups of islands. Depending on the world seed, this biome can also be connected to other biomes.

Mushroom Biome is the best biome for players who do not want any hostile mobs near them. Mooshroom is the only mob that spawns in the mushroom biome.

#4 - Warped Forest

After the nether update, the nether realm turned into a different place. Out of all the other nether biomes, the warped forest is the safest biome for players. Endermen are the only mobs that spawn in the warped forest. Endermen can be avoided by not looking straight at their face. Players can use a carved pumpkin for extra safety.

#3 - Flower Forest

Players can find most types of flowers in the flower forest biome. It is a beautiful and aesthetically pleasing place for building a base. Forest Biome is one of the best sources for different dyes in Minecraft.

These flowers can be turned into their respective colored dyes. By mixing white dyes with other dyes, players can craft lighter versions of dyes. Every Minecraft build needs dyes to create colored blocks like carpets, glasses, terracotta, etc.

#2 - Badland Biomes

Badland biomes are one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. Terracotta and red sand are found only in badland biomes. This biome is like heaven to Minecraft builders. Players who love building cannot imagine Minecraft without terracotta.

Terracotta is one of the most used building blocks in Minecraft. They are available in all types of colors. Players can also smelt terracotta blocks into glazed terracotta.

#1 - Plains

Plains are one of the oldest biomes in Minecraft. Most players began their Minecraft adventures in the plains biome. These biomes are best for building large projects. Many friendly mobs such as cows, chickens and sheep spawn in the plains biome. Plain biomes are perfect for survival worlds. There are many food sources available in the plains biome.

Plains biome is also the best place to find horses and donkeys. Plains biome is a flat biome, so players can always see hostile mobs coming from a far distance.