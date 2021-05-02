"Don’t be sad because it’s over”: NoahJ456 announces he’s quitting YouTube in a farewell video

One of the internet’s finest zombies YouTuber, NoahJ456, is drawing the curtains for a while on his long and thriving YouTube career.

The announcement came via a farewell video titled "The End." It was surprising because the video came after the YouTube creator had just hit a major milestone.

NoahJ456 recently hit five million subscribers on YouTube. The internet sensation was at the peak of his career when announcing his decision to stop his scheduled video uploads.

NoahJ456 reached five million subscribers just days before calling quits

Noah hinted at his hiatus on Twitter after reaching the milestone. The creator called his farewell "The best video I will ever upload on YouTube" before revealing his plans.

NoahJ has slowly been carving his niche in the gaming world. His videos would routinely get 100k-900k views.

The creator's focus has largely been on fan-favorite titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone & Zombies edition, Among Us, and many more. His devoted fanbase was also recently delighted to be treated to uploads of Resident Evil 8.

NoahJ posing in front of his gaming monitor/Image via NoahJ456 Twitter

There's no question that the "100 Thieves" member has been minting the big numbers on his channel lately.

Apparently, NoahJ fans have been going through an emotional rollercoaster since the YouTuber's announcement of a hiatus. Many blasted their opinions on Twitter. Some speculated about his return.

All the best my man, enjoy the much deserved break! — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) May 1, 2021

I don't know how to feel about this, I know why but it still hurts. I love you Noah ❤ please come back💔 — BloodWalker96 (@BloodWalker96) May 1, 2021

Thank you for getting me through some real tough times ❤❤❤❤ Forever a 456er 🙌🏾 — $$$$ (@ThatDamnNickie) May 2, 2021

my heart, dude 💕 proud of all that you've accomplished. love you 💜 — 𝓐𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓪𝓷 :): (@suchsmallscars) May 1, 2021

Thank you for all the countless memories throughout the year. Every Easter egg I’ve ever done was lead by your teaching. Forever thankful for you. Wish you the best 💜 — Wiz 矜 (2 Week Break) (@itsWiizd) May 1, 2021

Will always support you regardless of what you’re doing. Good luck with everything! ❤️ — Kileeyy (@ksidayoff) May 1, 2021

Noah we know I need ur break man we will miss u but u deserve it love u man😭❤❤❤ — Mystic (@Mystic11288858) May 2, 2021

Noooooo! But all joke asides, you’re a legend in my eyes I will miss you bro I’ve been here for a long time and I will continue to watch your content, I hope all is well and tahanks for the being the best I love you bro❤️ — NBDhowels (@OxendineJunius) May 1, 2021

#ThankyouNoahJ @NoahJ456 You have been a positive and immensely helpful person through my life with every one of your videos and streams. Thank you for all the years of love and hardwork and for every drop of yourself you put into your work. We love you! Take care of yourself. <3 — Ya Boi Toxix (@YaBoiToxix) May 1, 2021

Great video man. Congrats on the success man, you deserve it all.



Have a nice break and we'll see you again when you return! ❤️ — Hybs (@Hybsx) May 1, 2021

you’ve always been such a pleasure to work with! Much love. — Aliana (Ali) Miller (@AliMiller) May 1, 2021

💚 Thanks for everything you do Noah, you’re truly the 🐐 of YouTube. You’re my #1 YouTuber. But you could probably tell that from all the special cards I get in your auctions lol. Can’t wait until your back from getting milk from the store.



Love, ZackAttack (aka Dark NoahJ) pic.twitter.com/aP4fWYxx0T — ZackAttackCentral (@ZackIosua) May 1, 2021

NoahJ gets emotional over fan reactions to his farewell & hints short hiatus

100 Thieves also responded to NoahJ's farewell and congratulated the creator for his success. The organization commended his reach in the gaming world. They said,

“You've fostered one of the most positive communities in gaming and we're so proud to be on this journey with you.”

Congratulations to the zombies 🐐 @NoahJ456 on reaching 5 MILLION subscribers on YouTube. 🎉



You've fostered one of the most positive communities in gaming and we're so proud to be on this journey with you. #100T pic.twitter.com/lhdWax14bY — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 30, 2021

Reactions so far have been massively in support of Noah, with the farewell video receiving over 37k upvotes. Many fans encouraged the star's decision to take a break.

After seeing the overwhelming response, NoahJ seemed to be second-guessing his decision, judging by a recent tweet.

Reading these comments has me tearing up, man.



This about to be the shortest YouTube break of all time.



😢 — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) May 1, 2021

NoahJ456's step away from YouTube is expected to be a short hiatus, especially after seeing his fanbase's reaction. Although the creator hasn't offered an exact date on his return, he likely won't be away for long.