"Don’t be sad because it’s over”: NoahJ456 announces he’s quitting YouTube in a farewell video

One of the internet’s finest zombies YouTuber, NoahJ456, is drawing the curtains for a while on his long and thriving YouTube career.
The announcement came via a farewell video titled "The End." It was surprising because the video came after the YouTube creator had just hit a major milestone.
NoahJ456 recently hit five million subscribers on YouTube. The internet sensation was at the peak of his career when announcing his decision to stop his scheduled video uploads.
NoahJ456 reached five million subscribers just days before calling quits
Noah hinted at his hiatus on Twitter after reaching the milestone. The creator called his farewell "The best video I will ever upload on YouTube" before revealing his plans.
NoahJ has slowly been carving his niche in the gaming world. His videos would routinely get 100k-900k views.
The creator's focus has largely been on fan-favorite titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone & Zombies edition, Among Us, and many more. His devoted fanbase was also recently delighted to be treated to uploads of Resident Evil 8.
There's no question that the "100 Thieves" member has been minting the big numbers on his channel lately.
Apparently, NoahJ fans have been going through an emotional rollercoaster since the YouTuber's announcement of a hiatus. Many blasted their opinions on Twitter. Some speculated about his return.
NoahJ gets emotional over fan reactions to his farewell & hints short hiatus
100 Thieves also responded to NoahJ's farewell and congratulated the creator for his success. The organization commended his reach in the gaming world. They said,
“You've fostered one of the most positive communities in gaming and we're so proud to be on this journey with you.”
Reactions so far have been massively in support of Noah, with the farewell video receiving over 37k upvotes. Many fans encouraged the star's decision to take a break.
After seeing the overwhelming response, NoahJ seemed to be second-guessing his decision, judging by a recent tweet.
NoahJ456's step away from YouTube is expected to be a short hiatus, especially after seeing his fanbase's reaction. Although the creator hasn't offered an exact date on his return, he likely won't be away for long.