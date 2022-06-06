"First man to win an argument with a woman”: Donald Trump Jr. posts Johnny Depp meme after Amber Heard defamation verdict

On Friday, June 4, Donald Trump Jr. took to his Instagram to share a meme about Johnny Depp after the verdict of the defamation trial mostly favored the actor. Trump Jr. referred to the ruling as a "precedent breaker in the caption." The post has received over 413,000 likes so far, including one from former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano.

The meme in the photo featured a moment from Depp's appearance in the 52-day long defamation trial against Amber Heard. In the picture, the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star could be seen with a closed fist in the air from when he interacted with fans outside the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

In the verdict of the trial, the jurors agreed with three counts of the defamation claims made by Depp, which fetched him a compensatory damage payout of $10 million. Furthermore, he was awarded a $5 million payout in punitive damages, but it was capped to $350,000 by the judge due to the statutory limit of the payout in Virginia.

What did Donald Trump Jr. say about the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial?

Story continues below ad

The Recount @therecount



— “The View” co-host “I do know that Donald [Trump] Jr. and Megyn Kelly and a few others think that Johnny Depp was right. So take what you can from that.”— “The View” co-host @JoyVBehar on reactions to the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation verdict “I do know that Donald [Trump] Jr. and Megyn Kelly and a few others think that Johnny Depp was right. So take what you can from that.”— “The View” co-host @JoyVBehar on reactions to the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation verdict https://t.co/vPq42lxGgi

Following the verdict, former US President Donald Trump's eldest son made an Instagram post with a meme about the verdict. The meme read:

"Johnny Depp will always be remembered as the first man to win an argument with a woman."

While a few comments agreed with Trump Jr's post and caption, numerous individuals pointed out that Johnny Depp had previously threatened to kill former President Donald Trump. In 2017, Depp appeared at the Glastonbury Festival and asked the audience,

Story continues below ad

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

At the time, the actor referred to the assassination of the 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln, who was killed by stage actor John Wilkes Booth. In 2017, Depp received a lot of flak from pro-Trump netizens following his comments about Trump.

This is not the first time Donald Trump Jr. has commented on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial. In his tweet about Heard on June 2, Trump Jr. mentioned:

Story continues below ad

"Believe all women... except Amber Heard… She's just that terrible!"

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great. Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great.

Furthermore, on May 29, the 44-year-old political activist tweeted:

"Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she's great."

Story continues below ad

On Friday, Trump Jr. took to his Instagram to post several memes about the trial's verdict. In one of the memes, the New York-native joked about how Heard would need to borrow money from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom she had a relationship following her divorce from Depp.

Furthermore, in another meme, he suggested that the actress should open an OnlyFans account in order to have enough money to pay Depp the $8.35 million as per the verdict.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far