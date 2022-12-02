Create

Doom At Your Service actor Seo In-guk releases teaser cover for upcoming single Fallen

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Dec 02, 2022 05:03 PM IST
Featuring Seo In-guk (Image via seo_cccc Instagram)
Actor Seo In-guk took to his Twitter account on December 1, 2022, to drop the teaser cover for his upcoming digital single Fallen.

The Doom At Your Service actor's Twitter post also states the announcement date of the single as December 6, 2022 at 6 pm KST. Fallen will be counted as the first release since his last single LOVE & LOVE which was released in June 2021.

[#PHOTO]Seo In Guk Digital Single <Fallen>Cover Image💖 2022.12.06 6PM (KST)#서인국 #SeoInGuk #DigitalSingle#Fallen #CoverImage #ComingSoon#AERMUSIC #아에르뮤직 https://t.co/fLaoljL66d

The teaser for the upcoming digital single has a moody theme and the actor's expressions give it a somewhat melancholic feel. Fans are trying their best to guess the theme or the concept of the actor's upcoming digital single Fallen.

Seo In-guk fans are expecting a reflective and depressed themed concept for his upcoming single Fallen

As soon as Seo In-guk dropped the cover teaser for his upcoming digital single, his fans started guessing the theme of the album. The majority of fans state that it looks like the concept of the album will be about reflection, depression and a broken heart.

With many opinions surrounding Fallen, fans are excited for the much-awaited it. They are further excited as the cover teaser gives off an eerie vibe. Others are comparing his cover teaser to one of his drama characters, Kim Moo-young from The Smile Has Left Your Eyes.

@Whatsup_Inguk The digital album emerged the concept of reflection, heartbeat, fallen, and depressed expression as of now.#SeoInGuk 🫠😉 https://t.co/8uWbIZwfvA
😅🙈.... I don't know But it give me the sensationBack in time...some years ago maybe #SeoInGuk first then #TheSmileHasLeftYourEyes maybe Digital Single "Fallen"Cover Image💖 2022.12.06 6PM (KST)#서인국 #SeoInGuk #DigitalSingle#Fallen #ComingSoon#AERMUSIC #아에르뮤직 twitter.com/Gukaaa3/status…
It looks sad 🥺 I can't wait for this!#SeoInGuk#서인국 twitter.com/Whatsup_Inguk/…
@Whatsup_Inguk BEBE #SeoInGuk I'm so excited to see your new single album ❤️‍🔥❣️💘 https://t.co/LKqdYJ13Ey

Fans of the actor, music composer, songwriter and producer are proud of him, as they claim he understands their emotions. However, others are worried about his physical and mental health and have asked him to take some time off to take a break from his busy schedule.

Putting "Fallen" and "Blending" into his new single album and the upcoming concert is a romantic vibe #SeoInGuk is a dedicatedly emotional producer/composer/songwriter/singerWe're going to enjoy his new masterpiece for sure ❤️‍🔥💯 https://t.co/wVj0h5s1qg
@11111_joho @Whatsup_Inguk like that face! I think very tired and exhausted mentally and physically... need to rest sometimes😞#SeoInGuk💜💜💜 https://t.co/nY5rt8mofI
#SeoInGuk's new digital single album will be released after 4 daysIf you can please do some help 🙏 - Create BUGS IDs -- Donation through PayPal -- Promote on IG and Twitter -instagram.com/p/CloTWCXJGDd/…
Kim Moo Young, is that you? 😅Seo In Guk digital single “Fallen” will be released on December 6, 2022 6pm kst. Can’t wait! 🖤🤍#SeoInGuk https://t.co/nsC18UQSzD

Seo In-guk’s dramas, songs and more

Seo In-guk has appeared in several dramas over the years, including Shopping King Lousie and Abyss. However, has received a lot of love and fame for his character in Doom in Doom At Your Service.

While the drama was an international hit, it failed to captivate fans in its native country, South Korea.

The actor has also composed several songs in the last few decades and include LOVE & LOVE and Better Together, among others.

He even sang the original soundtracks for his own dramas such as Distant Fate for Doom At Your Service, and Star for The Smile That Has Left Your Eyes. He sang Flower OST for Lee Je-hoon’s drama Tomorrow With You. The actor recently sang I Like You Ost for his latest fantasy drama Cafe Minamdang.

It has been reported that Seo In-guk is positively reviewing the casting offer for the upcoming historical action drama Handwritten based on a novel of the same name.

