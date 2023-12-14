"Double standards": RHOBH fans slam Kyle Richards' past treatment of Lisa Vanderpump as she opens up about friend's suicide

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. During the segment, fans saw original cast member Kyle Richards attend a therapy session during which she broke down crying while addressing the toll that events of the past year had taken on her.

She discussed issues with her sisters and husband and then spoke about her late best friend, Lorene Shea. The reality star's childhood best friend, Lorene, passed away in May 2022 by suicide. While talking about the incident, the cast member teared up, noting that she was frustrated because she didn't know what happened.

While fans felt bad for her, they didn't forget how the Richards behaved with former cast member Lisa Vanderpump when her brother passed away by suicide as well. One netizen, @karielysperez, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Truly feel for Kyle losing her best friend...however, when LVP's brother died no one had that compassion. It's always double standards w these women."

RHOBH fans call out Kyle Richards in season 13 episode 8

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13, titled Esopha-Gate, saw Kyle Richards open up about a devastating loss that she experienced in May 2022.

During the segment, Kyle told her therapist that Lorene was her "very, very, very best friend," whom she met in the second grade at the age of seven. She noted that Lorene took her life on May 1st, and she didn't know what had happened.

"She was so together. I mean, literally, in my will, she was in charge of my children, my money, my everything. She was so together and then all of a sudden - I don't know what happened. I don't have answers. It's so frustrating to me," Kyle told her therapist.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 fans felt bad for the original cast member, they couldn't help but compare the situation to when Lisa Vanderpump lost her brother to suicide. On April 30, 2018, Lisa's brother Mark was found unresponsive in Gloucestershire, England. While the death was initially ruled an overdose, as per People Magazine, it was later classified as a suicide.

The reality star was back in the USA soon after the funeral and wasn't doing too well. At the time, she got into an argument with Kyle Richards. During the exchange, Vanderpump broke down crying, noting that she had been in London for her brother's funeral, and the season 13 cast member said that she had "sh*t" going on as well.

RHOBH fans took to social media to chime in about Kyle opening up about her friend's death and hoped that she would extend an apology to the Vanderpump Rules star.

