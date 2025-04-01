Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg team up to open the first Still G.I.N. Lounge: All you need to know

Superstar rappers and producers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have teamed up and are set to open the first Still G.I.N. lounge. This will see their signature drink Still G.I.N. along with various other cocktails and an R&B and hip-hop vibe in flesh.

Ad

The two stars released Gin & Juice, a premium gin-based cocktail, last year. It instantly became a hit and even won multiple awards at different events.

It won four awards at the Los Angeles International Spirit Awards in the ready-to-drink category. It also won four awards at the San Francisco Ready-to-Drink competition.

Interested individuals can now enjoy this drink in a specific Still G.I.N. lounge along with many other cocktails.

Ad

Also Read: What is Saratoga Water? All you need to know about the beverage featured in fitness coach Ashton Hall's viral morning routine

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's Still G.I.N. lounge explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first-even Still G.I.N. lounge will open in 2nd avenue in downtown in Nashville. It will be in a four-level historic restored building that houses Nashville Live! The lounge will feature great cocktails and an exceptional R&B and hip-hop vibes.

Customers can expect delicious, smooth but strong cocktails at Still G.I.N. bars. Moreover, the lounge is expected to have a playlist inspired by the two stars - Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. It will have normal social hours that will then shift into after-dark hours, bringing a great hip-hop, funk and R&B world.

Ad

STill G.I.N.'s Chief Strategy Officer, Andrew Gill, said (via Yahoo!):

“We want to continue to give people memorable experiences to discover and appreciate the defiantly smooth Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop—especially its supreme mixability in the cocktail space. Our collaboration with Live! Hospitality and Entertainment offers an authentic way to enjoy this ultra-premium spirit we’re so proud of.”

Ad

The lounge is set to open at Nashville Live!, a hub for dining, bars, entertainment and nightlife in Nashville. It spreads around 5000 square-foot in 2nd avenue.

Sharing his thoughts on Still G.I.N.'s first location, Reed Cordish, the principal of The Cordish Companies and CEO of Live! Hospitality and Entertainment said:

“The first ever location of Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop will bring an unparalleled cocktail and nightlife experience to Nashville Live! and all of downtown Nashville. We are thrilled to add this premier venue alongside some of the best sports, dining, entertainment and hospitality concepts in the country including PBR Cowboy Bar, DraftKings Sports & Social and Play Playground Nashville.”

Ad

In terms of drinks, customers can enjoy cocktails not just featuring Still G.I.N. but also themed on Nashville. This includes the likes of Nashville Nightcap, a take on an espresso martini that features notes of coffee and tiramisu in a tequila-based cocktail.

Also Read: $160M Snoop Dogg has 3-word reply to Tiger Woods’ latest relationship reveal

About Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's Still G.I.N.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two iconic artists collaborated to release the drink for the first time last year. However, they have been collaborating in the music industry for decades and that's where the name of the drink comes from.

Snoop Dogg's 1994 Grammy nominated-song 'Gin & Juice' from his debut album, Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre is the inspiration for the name.

The cocktail comes in multiple flavors as well - Apricot, Citrus, Melon, and Passionfruit and is available online or at retail stores along with the gin itself.

Also Read: Snoop Dogg performs Thank You and Gin and Juice at TGA 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback