What is Saratoga Water? All you need to know about the beverage featured in fitness coach Ashton Hall's viral morning routine 

Saratoga Water, a luxury bottled water brand, has recently gained attention due to its inclusion in fitness coach Ashton Hall's intense morning routine posted on February 7, 2025. Known for its signature cobalt blue bottle, the brand has a history spanning over 150 years.

Their commitment to health and sustainability has made them a strong choice among consumers seeking hydration. Over the decades, the brand has been a staple in high-end restaurants, resorts, and wellness groups, making it a standout in the bottled water industry.

Saratoga Water featured in Ashton Hall’s morning routine

Fitness coach Ashton Hall recently brought attention to the brand with his viral morning routine. Known for his discipline, he starts his day at 3:52 AM. On February 7, 2025, he shared his routine on Instagram, titled "Day 191 of the Morning Routine That Changed My Life." It includes mouth taping for nasal breathing, meditation, and extreme cold exposure through ice baths.

The extensive morning process requires staying hydrated, so Hall drinks Saratoga water, which they state delivers pure water with quality taste and mineral content.

He stresses that body recovery requires proper hydration, along with explaining that premium hydration is vital during both practice time and post-activity recovery.

The widespread popularity of Ashton's morning regime led various fitness enthusiasts and wellness influencers to adopt the bottled water brand as part of their daily routines.

Health benefits and brand sustainability

Understanding the growing concern over plastic waste, the beverage brand has taken steps to increase its environmental sustainability. Recently, the company introduced aluminum bottles as a recyclable alternative to plastic to reduce its carbon footprint.

The blue glass bottle is already a sustainable choice, as glass is one of the most reusable and eco-friendly packaging materials available. By offering sustainable packaging options, the brand might appeal to consumers who are both health and environmentally conscious.

About the brand

The brand offers customized water bottles for its customers (Image via Getty)

Saratoga Water traces its roots to the 18th century in Saratoga Springs, New York, a region known for its naturally carbonated mineral springs. Sir William Johnson initiated its popularity in 1771 through his promotion after the discovery of health benefits from drinking water.

A group of entrepreneurs established "Saratoga Vichy" as their brand name when they started bottling and distributing the water in 1872 since Vichy France had already gained international popularity for its mineral waters. The brand since then gained attention in fine dining society and wellness groups.

From Historic origins to modern popularity as a premium beverage, they have maintained their position in the beverage industry for over 150 years. The brand’s recent hype from influencers like Ashton Hall has further contributed to their recognition.

Whether enjoyed in a fine dining setting or as part of an elite fitness regimen, Saratoga Water is said to mark its place for purity and well-being.

