 What is Drew Monson's age? Fans rejoice as YouTuber returns after a year-long hiatus

YouTuber Drew Monson, whose screen name is mytoecold, has returned after a year-long hiatus. In his August 24 video titled why i really left the internet, Monson discussed his long hiatus from the video platform.

"If you are curious though about this specific time of me leaving the internet. The main thing was, I stopped taking my medication and I had been medicated on some kind of psychiatric thing since I was 12 or 13. And I just got off [it last year, cold turkey, like no doctor, no tapering down, just to be clear. I'm not endorsing that decision. I'm not endorsing any decision."

Monson continued by explaining his departure from YouTube in relation to him quitting his Prozac medication. He stated that he had been on medication all through high school and was criticized for "being numb" with medication.

With over one million subscribers on YouTube, Monson has been on the platform since his first video in 2007.

The American YouTuber has previously been associated with Shane Dawson and fellow YouTuber Garrett Watts. Monson made his acting debut in Dawson's 2014 film Not Cool.

According to YouTube Fandom Wiki and The Famous People, Drew Monson's birthday is 26 June 1995. As of his return video on YouTube, Drew Monson is 26-years-old.

Twitter users react to Drew Monson's return to YouTube

Many users have praised Drew Monson's return to YouTube. His content varies between skits and comedy, along with original music compositions, and includes the occasional collaboration with other content creators.

Some users have shared their excitement over the possibility of Monson collaborating with friend and fellow content creator Garrett Watts.

One user from Instagram commented:

"All we need now is a Drew and Garrett reunion!"

Another user from Twitter stated:

"Drew Monson posted on YouTube it's a national holiday."

A second user from Instagram commented:

"Omg I'm so glad to known he's okay."

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Drew monson posted and it fully made my mood 200 times better 😩🖤🥺 — lovely (@strwberrygoth) August 25, 2021

THIS IS NOT A DRILL DREW MONSON POSTED — trish like fish (@onthattrishshit) August 24, 2021

i love drew monson i hope he is having a good day today — frankie (@leveretkgs) August 24, 2021

drew monson video upload notification pic.twitter.com/8ReW6NXqxO — sophie (@hublotzthereup) August 24, 2021

drew monson is the funniest person on earth i missed him sm 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EIRxFcZIRW — jay (@tohideagain) August 24, 2021

Drew Monson posted on YouTube it’s a national holiday — Rachael (@rachaelcwilson) August 24, 2021

drew monson returning today is actually the greatest thing that has ever happened to me like im crying my eyes out — kelsey! (@keIseazy) August 25, 2021

drew monson posted on youtube today is a good day — cassidy (@sighcass) August 24, 2021

besties drew monson posted i'm GONNA MF CRYY bye i missed him 😭 see y'all later — lindsee loves corey! (@90spickledyl) August 24, 2021

Drew Monson did not discuss what his future upload schedule would be or what content he plans to focus on. He also did not mention the possibility of collaborating with friends on YouTube at this time.

Since its release, his video has had over 130 thousand views at the time of writing.

Also read: "Good for her": Internet reacts as Keemstar announces break-up with his 20-year old girlfriend

Edited by Siddharth Satish