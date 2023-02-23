Dylan Lyons GoFundMe raises more than $1000 as Spectrum News 13 reporter is killed in shooting

Well-known journalist Dylan Lyons was recently shot dead while he was reporting on a homicide incident in Orlando. The culprit was identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses. One of Dylan’s colleagues was also injured in the incident.

The incident happened at around 4 pm when Keith reportedly opened fire on Lyons and approached another residence where he shot a woman and her nine-year-old daughter. The little girl did not survive and the woman, along with Dylan’s co-worker, who was a News 13 photographer, were immediately hospitalized.

Kat ⚖🐾🏃‍♀️🚴‍♀️🏊‍♀️🍰🫂 @katchatlaw Dylan Lyons, an Orlando TV news journalist has been shot and killed while reporting from a murder scene. A second, Jesse Walden, was also shot and is in a critical condition.

RIP Dylan. Pray for Jesse. My heart goes out to friends, family and colleagues of both. Dylan Lyons, an Orlando TV news journalist has been shot and killed while reporting from a murder scene. A second, Jesse Walden, was also shot and is in a critical condition. RIP Dylan. Pray for Jesse. My heart goes out to friends, family and colleagues of both. https://t.co/QFGVwNF7j3

According to reports, Lyons was reporting on an incident involving Keith where the latter shot a 20-year-old woman in the morning and he returned to the spot a few hours later.

Reuters reported that Keith had already been arrested and there were several charges imposed against him linked to firearms, assault, burglary, and theft.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that the motive behind the incident is currently under investigation and revealed that Lyons’ vehicle was looking different compared to the ones that belong to news channels.

Coworkers pay tribute to Dylan Lyons as GoFundMe page is launched

Following Dylan Lyons’ death, his older sister Rachel launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral. The page aims to collect $25,000 and has accumulated $3,695 so far.

In the page description, Rachel wrote that Dylan was a reporter for Spectrum news and was shot dead while covering a story in Orlando, Florida. The page stated:

“He was an acting father to his niece and nephew who he loved so much. He loved his fiancé and was a devoted son to his mother and father. Dylan would have been 25 years old in March. He was a happy soul and wonderful person in my life. My brother was our baby. He was taken too early from us.”

Josh Miller, a reporter for Spectrum Sports 360 said that Lyons was always serious about his job and “loved the community, telling people's stories, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did.”

I was his editor at UCF. He inspired me & always rooted for those around him — pray for his loved ones & colleagues.



bit.ly/3IPilfG if you knew Dylan, you knew he embodied journalism. Integrity. Passion. Ethics. Speed. He meant so much to so many people.I was his editor at UCF. He inspired me & always rooted for those around him — pray for his loved ones & colleagues. if you knew Dylan, you knew he embodied journalism. Integrity. Passion. Ethics. Speed. He meant so much to so many people.I was his editor at UCF. He inspired me & always rooted for those around him — pray for his loved ones & colleagues.bit.ly/3IPilfG

The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time. The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time. gofundme.com/f/dylan-lyons?… The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time. https://t.co/3dHrNcdIKK

Megan Turner posted a link to the GoFundMe page in a tweet and wrote that all those who knew Dylan were aware that he embodied journalism. Megan and Dylan worked together at the University of Central Florida student news organization. The tweet continued:

“He meant so much to so many people. I was his editor at UCF. He inspired me & always rooted for those around him – pray for his loved ones & colleagues.”

Who was Dylan Lyons?

Dylan Lyons grew up in Philadelphia and according to his LinkedIn page, he went to Dreyfoos School of Arts where he majored in communications and minored in theatre.

Lyons then attended The University of Central Florida, where he finished his graduation in Journalism and Political Science. He enrolled at the University of Central Florida where he finished his master's in Criminal Justice, MPA, and Public Administration.

Lyons was working as a reporter at Spectrum News 13 since July 2022. He was an executive producer for DSOA Today from 2015 to 2016 and a news intern at WMFE 90.7 in 2018.

He then worked at WFTV, Knight News, the University of Central Florida, WKMG News 6, and WCJB TV20. He was the President of the Radio Television Digital News Association.

