Travis Just GoFundMe raises more than $30,000 in wake of tragic Wyoming snowmobile accident

Well-known entrepreneur and bodybuilder Travis Just recently passed away in Wyoming following a snowmobile accident. His sister-in-law Blayne Ashleigh Brandt revealed the news through a Facebook post that included a picture of Just with his family. The caption mentioned,

“Posting on behalf of my sister. As some of you have already heard, yesterday we lost my brother-in-law Travis Justt in a tragic snowmobile accident in Wyoming.”

The post mentioned that Travis was known for his larger-than-life personality and that he had positively influenced the lives of several people. Stating that the family received various calls and messages in the last 24 hours, Blayne continued,

“My sister truly wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support;as you can imagine we are all trying to process this unthinkable tragedy. We just ask for your patience, understanding and to respect our privacy as we navigate these next steps.”

Blayne asked everyone to pray for Travis’ family, and stated that they will update everyone once they finalize a date for the memorial.

She also shared that a GoFundMe page has been launched to collect funds for Travis’ wife and their children. The page aims to collect funds worth $100,000 and donations of $30,905 have been made so far.

GoFundMe page launched for Travis Just

Travis Just's family members launched a GoFundMe page for him (Image via travelingwithtrav/Instagram)

Following the demise of Travis Just, Sarah Walker and Blayne Ashleigh Brandt launched a GoFundMe page, where they also revealed the circumstances that led to Just’s death.

Stating how he had the best personality, the page mentioned that Just had a way of making anyone feel like they were the most important person in the world. It also highlighted how the late bodybuilder was a world changer and that his family felt empty in his absence. The description further stated:

“No one expects an unforeseen tragedy like this to happen. It’s the last thing any of us could have imagined, especially to someone like Travis who had such an Iron Man way about him.”

According to the page, Travis and his wife Brittany placed their faith in God, and Travis’ personality helped him confront several problems over the years. The GoFundMe page mentioned that Travis and his wife were building a fitness and mental strength platform called RockBody Movement with the intention of helping people.

The page further stated that life is going to be tough for Brittany and her children and that Travis used to say that no one is aware of his or her strength until someone chooses to realize it themselves. The page description requested everyone to help the family with financial donations and conveyed their gratitude for the love and support they received during this time.

Travis Just was a well-known entrepreneur and bodybuilder

Travis Just described himself as an entrepreneur on his Instagram page. He had around 11,600 followers on the social media platform, and his posts featured him in different backgrounds, flaunting his fitness.

According to his Instagram bio, he loved his family and was specifically interested in fitness, traveling, and offering help to those who needed it. Apart from this, he never revealed any details about his career on the social media platform.

Travis is survived by his wife Brittany, two children, and other family members.

