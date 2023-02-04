Who is Ana Araujo? All about Pablo Lyle's wife as Mexican telenovela star is sentenced to 5 years in prison

Pablo Lyle, an actor, was recently given a five-year prison sentence and an eight-year probationary period. The charges are linked to Juan Ricardo Hernandez's death in 2019.

The verdict was announced on February 3, and while the trial began, Lyle’s family apologized for everything that led to Juan’s death. They even tried to convince the court that Lyle was a decent person, and according to his wife, Ana Araujo, he was feeling guilty for the incident.

Sumner @renmusb1 "Soap on a rope!" Mexican actor Pablo Lyle 36 was sentenced Friday to five yrs in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami. Appeared in the Netflix crime series “Yankee,” judge ordered eight years of probation."Soap on a rope!" Mexican actor Pablo Lyle 36 was sentenced Friday to five yrs in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami. Appeared in the Netflix crime series “Yankee,” judge ordered eight years of probation.😬"Soap on a rope!" https://t.co/HfzweNzZkK

Pablo also spoke about the same by saying that he understands the pain when someone loses a person close to themselves. He continued:

“I think about it every day. I pray that this day will bring you closure and that whatever happens today you can leave this courtroom with grace in your hearts.”

According to NBC Miami, Pablo Lyle’s son Juan Ricardo Hernandez Jr. described his father as a joyful and caring individual and that he could not explain it in words.

Ana Araujo is a famous social media influencer

Ana Araujo is a famous social media influencer (Image via Pedro Portal/Getty Images)

According to Ana Araujo’s Instagram page, she is an influencer and the founder of Skinny Bakery, which features a collection of desserts and donuts without sugar or flour. She also operates a podcast along with a nutritionist called My Wellness Friend.

Araujo and Pablo Lyle fell in love during their teenage years and were around 14 and 16 years old. However, the relationship did not last long for some reason, and they went on their paths.

The duo met again after eight years and tied the knot in 2011. They later became the parents of two children, Arantza and Mauro, and both the kids have been frequently featured on their mother’s social media posts.

There were rumors about Araujo and Lyle’s separation when Araujo once described Lyle as her ex-husband on her podcast.

Araujo was reportedly starting a new relationship with soccer star Marc Crosas when Lyle was put under house arrest. However, the rumors ended after she was spotted giving a goodbye kiss to Lyle following his recent sentencing.

Pablo Lyle hit Juan Ricardo Hernandez in 2019

In 2019, Pablo Lyle, his brother-in-law, and the rest of the family were traveling by car to the Miami airport. The group had a dispute with Juan Ricardo Hernandez in the middle of the road, who charged them with rash overtaking.

Lyle’s brother-in-law started to argue with Juan, and security footage revealed that while the argument was going on, Lyle came out of the car, ran towards Hernandez, and hit him in the face.

Hernandez was lying on the spot, but Lyle and his family did not bother about it and eventually went to the airport. However, Lyle was detained at the airport, and Juan eventually passed away from a traumatic brain injury.

Pablo Lyle is famous for his performances in the 2019 comedy film, Mirreyes contra Godinez. He has also appeared on TV shows like Verano de amor, Mujeres asesinas, Cachito de cielo, Conan, Yankee, and more.

Poll : 0 votes