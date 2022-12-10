Who was Tina Turner's son, Ronnie? All about her kids amid news of tragic demise

Tina Turner’s son, actor Ronnie Turner, recently passed away at the age of 62. Ronnie was popular for his appearance in the 1993 biographical film, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Ronnie’s wife Afida disclosed the news on social media by posting a few pictures featuring her best moments with her late husband. She wrote that everyone did their best to save him but they could not.

According to People, cops received a call from Ronnie’s residence from an unidentified man, who stated that Turner was unable to breathe until he could not breathe at all. Locals who saw Turner collapse attempted to revive him through CPR but he was dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Ronnie’s cause of death is yet to be revealed. Although he had been battling some health problems over the last few years, it remains unknown if they played any role in his death.

Tina Turner is a mother of four children

Tina Turner is a mother of four kids among which two are her own and the other two are adopted (Image via Rob Verhorst/Getty Images)

Although Tina Turner managed to become a popular name for her work as an actress and singer, her personal life has also been a subject of discussion. Despite all this, she has been a proud mother of four children.

Her eldest son Craig Raymond was born in August 1958 and was involved in real estate. Craig committed suicide in July 2018 at the age of 59. Tina shared Craig with the late musician Raymond Hill.

Tina’s second son, Ronnie Turner, was born in October 1960 and he remained an active part of the music and film industry for a long time. Ronnie was born when Tina was romantically linked to songwriter and record producer Ike Turner.

While Craig and Ronnie were Tina’s biological sons, she later also adopted two sons.

The first was Ike Turner Jr., who pursued a career in music and gained recognition for his song, Freaky. He once said that he and his mother maintained a distance from each other for several years.

Tina Turner’s second adopted son is Michael. He was born in 1960 but his current profession remains unknown.

Ronnie Turner was also a musician and real estate broker

Ronnie Turner was popular for his work as an actor, but he was also a skilled musician and real estate broker. Following his parents' split, he performed with both their bands.

Ronnie was an expert in playing different musical instruments. After he entered the entertainment industry, he struggled for a while before eventually getting cast in What’s Love Got To Do With It. He appeared in a few more films and later settled as a real estate broker.

He dated Afida Turner and they exchanged vows in 2007. Although they split for a brief period five years ago, they later reconciled.

Poll : 0 votes