Edmond Memorial High School made headlines after a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a trans student in the school bathroom. The parents of the girl have now filed a lawsuit against the school district. In the lawsuit, parents made the claim that their daughter was attacked and beaten up by a 17-year-old transgender woman in the girl's restroom, as per the New York Post.

Notably, this incident at Edmond Memorial High School took place on October 26, 2022. After this, the parents of the girl made the decision to file the lawsuit on May 25, 2023, in Oklahoma County. It is also worth taking note that the parents are seeking $75,000 in damages and said that their daughter suffered severe mental and physical injuries as a result of the attack.

Edmond Memorial High School's Superintendent Angela Grunewald addressed this issue

The superintendent of the Edmond Memorial High School, Angela Grunewald took cognizance of the matter and shared a YouTube video regarding the same, in which she addressed the incident.

Angela said:

"You may ask yourself how can that happen? It’s hard to explain, but if a parent comes in and enrolls their child as a certain gender, and when you look at that child by all social norms they look and present themselves as that gender, it’s not something that you would question. Also in high school, birth certificates are not required to start school. So there was no birth certificate in the (student's) file at the time to verify one way or another."

In the video, Angela further said that two policies were broken and spoke about the same as she said:

"One, we have a policy against fighting. And we have a policy that our school board enacted in August of this school year that says all students must go to the bathroom of their birth gender, and both of those policies were broken. And both of them have consequences. I can tell you consequences were given for both violations."

The trans student was expelled from the Edmond Memorial High School on October 21, 2022

In the lawsuit, it was mentioned that the attacker was removed from the Edmond Memorial High School by police on October 21, 2022, because of the attack that took place.

At that time, FOX25 reported that the school district released a statement in December, in which they said that they were not aware that the alleged attacker was assigned a male at birth. The statement also noted that the "transgender student's parents enrolled them as a woman without a birth certificate, which is not required to begin high school."

As per Oklahoma law, public school students must use the restroom as per the gender that is mentioned on their birth certificate.

