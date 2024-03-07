"Ekin-Su doing the lords work": Celebrity Big Brother fans praise Culculoglu for asking Gary Goldsmith where Kate Middleton is

The 2024 edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw some big names enter the playing field, including Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who is one of the 13 people currently in the Big Brother house. The show, which started on March 4, is the shortest series of the celebrity edition since 2005 and will span over 19 days on ITV.

Day two at the house took an interesting turn when 2022 Love Island winner, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, asked Gary Goldsmith where his niece was during a conversation. Kate Middleton has been at the centre of many social media controversies ever since she went missing from the public eye after her abdominal surgery.

Celebrity Big Brother fans were elated when Culculoglu asked Goldsmith about the Princess. Many took to social media to praise the Love Island star for bringing up Middleton, with one individual saying:

"Ekin-Su doing the lords work"

Netizens react to Culculoglu asking Gary Goldsmith about Kate Middleton

Celebrity Big Brother is known for its chaotic moments, as with most reality series. But no one could have predicted the chaos that unfolded on the second day when Ekin-Su Culculoglu straightforwardly asked Gary Goldsmith the question recently plaguing the internet: "Where's Kate?"

The hashtag #WhereIsKate has taken over X as people are worried about the lack of details concerning the Princess after she underwent abdominal surgery on January 16.

This, compounded with the lack of pictures of Kate Middleton entering or exiting the London Clinic, where she underwent surgery, has only added to the mystery surrounding her.

US tabloid TMZ reported spotting Kate Middleton with her mother earlier this week, but netizens who overtly scrutinized the photos believe that the woman in the picture was Pippa Middleton photoshopped to look like her sister.

So it stands to reason that Culculoglu asking Gary Goldsmith about his niece was very poignant in this timeframe. As the clip from the reality show spread on social media, netizens lauded Culculoglu for asking "Where's Kate?"

Here are some of their reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"She is getting the best care in the world": Gary Goldsmith about his niece

According to Chronicle Live, Gary Goldsmith assured Ekin-Su Culculoglu that his niece was getting the best care in the world. When asked "Where's Kate?", Gary replied, "She doesn't want to talk about that". Culculoglu interrupted and asked if he couldn't talk about it, to which he replied:

"There's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion. I've spoke to her mum, my sister and she is getting the best care in the world. All the family's done is put the wagons round and looked after family before anything else. She'll be back, of course she will."

Expand Tweet

Prior to entering the Big Brother house, Gary Goldsmith responded to the conspiracy theories swirling around his niece's health. According to the Mirror, he claimed that it was "fundamentally wrong" that his niece wasn't getting the space she deserved to recover, adding she was "the number one royal for a reason."

Kensington Palace has repeatedly shut down all speculations revolving around Kate Middleton, repeatedly reiterating that she was "doing well."

Middleton, whose last public appearance was at the Christmas service in Sandringham, was hospitalized for 10 to 14 days following her surgery.

She is not expected to resume her royal duties until after Easter and is reportedly recuperating at her residence in Windsor.