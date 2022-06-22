Elijah Stansell, the 20-year-old son of a Polk County pastor, was convicted on June 17 for running over a local librarian in a church van in November 2020. He was sentenced to life for first-degree murder.

According to Florida authorities, the incident stemmed from an argument Elijah Stansell had with the son of the victim, 52-year-old Polk City librarian Suzette Penton. According to Fox News, a then 18-year-old Stansell was dating the 15-year-old ex-girlfriend of Penton’s son, leading to a dispute.

Hearsay! @2for1Chumgum GUILTY! life

20-year-old Elijah Stansell of first-degree murder.

In church van, he intentionally ran over Polk City librarian Suzette Penton, who suffered weeks before death brought mercy. GUILTY! life20-year-old Elijah Stansell of first-degree murder. In church van, he intentionally ran over Polk City librarian Suzette Penton, who suffered weeks before death brought mercy.

Law and Crime reported that on November 9, Elijah Stansell and three other teenage girls, a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, and his 15-year-old girlfriend went to the Penton home to confront him over an argument.

According to authorities, Elijah Stansell then reportedly assaulted Suzette Penton’s son. As the librarian arrived home, Stansell allegedly ran over with the van while making his getaway, killing her.

Why did Elijah Stansell kill Suzette Penton?

According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the unnamed 15-year-old teenager, who Elijah Stansell was in a relationship with at the time, had directed him to attack her ex-boyfriend, Suzette Penton’s son.

70sBaby🇺🇸 @ANGIEDEE70baby A Polk County Jury last week found Elijah Paul Stansell guilty on 1 count of 1st-degree murder in death of Suzette Penton (52) A Polk County Jury last week found Elijah Paul Stansell guilty on 1 count of 1st-degree murder in death of Suzette Penton (52)

As per the authorities, the attack on Penton’s son was preceded by numerous “verbal disputes” stemming from the “romantic entanglement” between Stansell, his 15-year-old girlfriend, and the son of Suzette Penton.

On the day of the murder, Stansell asked his father, a local pastor , if he could borrow a church maintenance van.

He then traveled to the home of Suzette Penton with the three other teenagers, where he began knocking loudly on the door and asking her son to come out. Oxygen reported that when Penton’s son answered the door, he was allegedly beaten by Stansell and forced to retreat back into the home.

Floyd Maxwell @justthinkit



Elijah = 6-x-9

Stansell = 6-x-3

Total: 3-x-3

#Tesla369



Bonus:

"Elijah Paul Stansell" = 7-x-8, 8-destiny. Excellent total/destiny.



This verdict is a disgrace. The "convicted killer"?Elijah = 6-x-9Stansell = 6-x-3Total: 3-x-3Bonus:"Elijah Paul Stansell" = 7-x-8, 8-destiny. Excellent total/destiny.This verdict is a disgrace. The "convicted killer"?Elijah = 6-x-9Stansell = 6-x-3Total: 3-x-3#Tesla369 Bonus:"Elijah Paul Stansell" = 7-x-8, 8-destiny. Excellent total/destiny.This verdict is a disgrace.

Stansell and the teens attempted to chase him, but were stopped by the arrival of Suzette Penton, returning from the video store. Stansell and the teens fled to the van, but Penton obstructed their path and began taking pictures, presumably as evidence to show authorities.

At this point, Stansell allegedly drove right into her. Authorities claim it was intentional on his part.

wiki fox news @fox_wiki

Four Florida teens Elijah Stansell, Raven Sutton, Kimberly Stone and Hannah Eubank have been charged with attempted murder wikifoxnews.com/raven-sutton-w… Raven Sutton Biography Raven Sutton WikiFour Florida teens Elijah Stansell, Raven Sutton, Kimberly Stone and Hannah Eubank have been charged with attempted murder #ElijahStanse Raven Sutton Biography Raven Sutton WikiFour Florida teens Elijah Stansell, Raven Sutton, Kimberly Stone and Hannah Eubank have been charged with attempted murder #ElijahStanse wikifoxnews.com/raven-sutton-w… https://t.co/np1B2MEoFI

In an official statement, the Polk County Sheriff’s office said:

“She began taking photos of the suspects and the van with her cell phone.”

He added:

“Though there was enough room for the van to maneuver around her as she stood in the roadway, Stansell intentionally ran into her, then over her, before fleeing the scene.”

Witnesses at the scene also claimed that the crash was intentional.

Rafael Zaldivar @Justice4Alex93 @nypost According to an arrest affidavit, Penton suffered a traumatic brain injury and several broken bones on Nov. 9 when a group of teenagers ran her over. Deputies say the group included 18-year-old Elijah Stansell and three other teens aged 14, 15 and 16. Savages! @nypost According to an arrest affidavit, Penton suffered a traumatic brain injury and several broken bones on Nov. 9 when a group of teenagers ran her over. Deputies say the group included 18-year-old Elijah Stansell and three other teens aged 14, 15 and 16. Savages! https://t.co/LHKll6dwEk

According to the police report, they told authorities:

“There was no attempt to maneuver around the victim.”

The four teenagers were arrested shortly after the assault. After authorities arrived on the scene, Suzette Penton was taken to a hospital with grave injuries. She succumbed to her wounds on November 25.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far