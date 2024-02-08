"Elon, can you buy Disney?": Elon Musk has the internet on the edge of their seats with an unprecedented response

Earlier today, there was a rapid escalation in the conflict between Disney and Elon Musk-owned X which started with Gina Carano's controversial right-wing comments that got her fired. After pledging to fund Carano's lawsuit against Disney for firing her from The Mandalorian, Elon Musk took to X earlier today to allegedly reveal some documents that imply that Disney's approach to hiring is discriminatory and in favor of inclusivity.

Following this revelation, the conflict saw a chain of tweets from the SpaceX owner calling out Disney for "mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism." Many fans came forward in support of Musk and even asked the billionaire to buy Disney and change the laws.

Elon Musk gave a rather cryptic answer to this question, simply posting an emoji saying "🤔."

This could indicate that there may be a world where Elon Musk buys Disney, but this does not seem to be anywhere in the near future, mainly because of the immense valuation of Disney, which has only increased in recent years.

Elon Musk's response to the possibility of buying Disney has many fans appalled

After Musk almost erratically bought Twitter and changed its name to X, many users had immense problems with the changes implemented on the platform.

With the possibility of Musk buying Disney now, many such concerns have popped up again. Most people did not expect the Tesla boss to give a response to the suggestion buying Disney, which seems too far-fetched. But Musk responded with an emoticon that seems to indicate he is thinking about it.

While this seemed to be the more common response, some fans wanted Musk to reinvent Disney and rallied online with slogans of "Make Disney Great Again."

Musk's recent posts against Dinsey, combined with the ongoing Gina Carano conflict, seem to have really started a question of whether the billionaire could buy Disney like he bought Twitter.

Could Elon Musk buy Disney?

While not impossible for Musk, it is highly unlikely that Musk could buy the entire company. For one, it would be extremely risky financially. Disney could cost almost five times as much as Twitter did, and it is highly unlikely that the board would agree to this acquisition.

Moreover, Disney's extremely high market cap provides another hindrance to this possibility. Disney's present market cap is around $180 billion, which is not far away from Musk's own net worth, which sits at about $200 billion.

So, in all likelihood, Musk cannot buy Disney, at least at this moment.

But the battle between Disney and X, which directly relates to Gina Carano's lawsuit will go on for quite some time, as it stands.

