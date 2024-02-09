Elon Musk bashes Disney as reports of Johnny Depp being replaced in Pirates of the Caribbean goes viral

Disney is reportedly replacing Johnny Depp for its next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. The rumour doing the rounds did not sit well with many.

Prominent among those names is that of Elon Musk who has never shied away from expressing his views on anything on X, formerly known as Twitter, a platform he owns.

Johnny Depp being replaced in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been a hot topic of discussion for years. Time and again the topic has been brought up along with the names of actors who could replace him, but so far, nothing concrete has taken place.

What did Elon Musk say about Disney?

Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, the public figure has constantly been in the news for his behaviour on the platform.

From changing the name of the platform to X to openly expressing his views on multiple issues, Musk has become what would many would call "a controversial public figure."

Amna Nawaz from PBS NewsHour, while talking to Walter Isaacson about his Elon Musk biography, said:

"Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the planet, for the tech companies he's founded and acquired, and he's one of the wealthiest. But Musk is also among the most controversial public figures."

This time, Musk has once again made the news by explicitly expressing his views regarding Disney's upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Rumours are rife that the new movie is being made without Johnny Depp. Disney is reportedly considering casting Ayo Edebiri in the lead, with several other young actors being cast alongside her.

One of the first ones to share this piece of information was a page called Unlimited L's on X. The post said:

Unhappy with this piece of information, Musk decided to go ahead and give his two cents on the matter. He publicly bashed Disney for their decision. Sharing the post by Unlimited L's, Musk wrote:

"Disney sucks"

The tweet received multiple comments from users. While some agreed with him some did not.

Why is Johnny Depp being replaced in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie?

Ever since Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, the actor has lost out on several projects. However, the fate of some of his projects still hung by a thread while the trial between the two was still on. Prominent among them was the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Despite several rumours suggesting Depp's removal in the upcoming movie, no names had come forward as his replacement. Now, with Ayo Edebiri's name doing the rounds, fans of the film series are in two minds about Disney's decision.

At this point, Ayo Edebiri replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is just a rumour. Therefore, it is ideal to wait for an official confirmation from verified sources before coming to any conclusions.

