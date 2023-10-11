Elon Musk reportedly once threatened Warner Bros as Amber Heard controversy heats up ahead of Aquaman 2

Warner Bros' Aquaman 2 finds itself in a precarious position time and again. In today's world, blockbuster filmmaking and pre-release buzz can be a double-edged sword. While anticipation can drive ticket sales, controversies can mar a film's reputation before it even hits the screen.

From allegations against lead actor Jason Momoa for unprofessional on-set behavior to the near-removal of Amber Heard from her role as Mera, the film has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As if that weren't enough, tech mogul Elon Musk also entered the fray and reportedly had his legal team send a threatening letter to Warner Bros to ensure Amber Heard's continued involvement in the film.

The tumultuous journey of Aquaman 2

Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 (Image via IMDb)

The sequel to the 2018 mega-hit Aquaman is embroiled in a series of controversies as the documents from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial have cast a shadow over the film's production.

These documents, which were part of last year's high-profile trial, suggest that Jason Momoa showed up intoxicated on set and dressed like Johnny Depp. Momoa allegedly pushed for Amber Heard to be removed from her role as Mera, the aquatic superhero.

However, according to a source by Variety, James Wan, the film’s director, has debunked these claims, stating that Momoa conducted himself professionally.

Wan said:

“James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the ‘Aquaman’ films were no exception.”

Furthermore, according to a source from Variety, Amber Heard was almost removed from the sequel due to her supposed lack of chemistry with Momoa. Therefore, Warner Bros and the film's director, James Wan, had decided to drop her from the film.

They sent a letter to Heard’s attorney to inform him of the decision. However, the move to remove Heard was halted, because of an intervention from an unexpected quarter—Elon Musk.

How did Elon Musk get involved in the Aquaman 2 fiasco?

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and Amber Heard's former boyfriend, reportedly had his legal team send a "scorched-earth letter" to Warner Bros, threatening severe consequences if Heard was not retained for the sequel.

This high-stakes involvement by Musk led Warner Bros to reverse their decision, and Heard was kept on for the film. While Musk has not publicly commented on the matter, his influence has undeniably had a significant impact on the film's casting decisions.

The Future of Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2 (Image via IMDb)

Despite these controversies, Aquaman 2 is still expected to perform well at the box office. The first Aquaman movie earned $1.15 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DC movie ever.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to release on December 20, 2023. It will be interesting to watch if the movie can get through these rough waters and succeed both critically and economically as the release date, draws closer.