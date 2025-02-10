"Enough just say black already" — Meena Harris hits out at Jack Posobiec after he called Kendrick Lamar's performance "DEI halftime show"

Attorney, author, and activist Meena Harris has called out right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec for his remarks on Kendrick Lamar's recent performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

On February 10, 2025, Meenakshi Ashley Harris took to her X account and, while retweeting a post by Jack Michael Posobiec III, urged him to avoid vague or coded language and instead explicitly acknowledge Black identity —

"Enough, just say black already," Harris wrote.

Her tweet followed Kendrick Lamar's performance, which headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meena Harris responds to Jack Posobiec's take on Kendrick Lamar's halftime show

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Meena Harris responded to a tweet by Jack Posobiec that was made on the same day.

In her tweet, Harris criticized the American political figure Jack Posobiec, who had labelled the Super Bowl halftime show performance as "DEI," an abbreviation for diversity, equity, and inclusion —

"DEI halftime show," Posobiec wrote.

Posobiec did not clarify the intent behind the tweet. However, he is not the only person who used the term "DEI" to critique Kendrick Lamar's performance.

According to LAD Bible, some eventgoers and online users speculated that the show lacked diversity since all the performers were from the Black community.

The publication also pointed out that this could be a subtle dig at President Donald Trump, who had recently announced that all DEI workers would be placed on immediate paid administrative leave.

According to AP News, in January 2025, President Donald Trump directed that all federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) staff be placed on paid leave.

This directive aimed to close DEI offices and suspend related programs across federal agencies. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memo instructing agencies to implement this action by 5 pm on January 22, 2025.

Moreover, the U.S. Department of Education responded by removing DEI-related materials from public-facing communication channels and placing employees leading DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave.

This action was part of a broader effort to eliminate DEI programs, aligning with President Trump's commitment to end what he described as "illegal discrimination and wasteful spending" in the federal government.

However, these are merely speculations, and nothing has been confirmed. Jack Posobiec has not clarified his stance on the tweet, nor has Kendrick Lamar commented on whether his performance was focused on DEI themes.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance

Lamar (Image via Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty)

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The performance featured a dynamic setlist that included hits like HUMBLE, DNA, and All the Stars, with guest appearances by SZA, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The show was produced by Diversified Production Services and directed by Hamish Hamilton. The setlist was as follows:

GNX teaser (snippet) Squabble Up Humble DNA Euphoria Man at the Garden Peekaboo Luther feat. SZA All the Stars feat. SZA Not Like Us TV Off

The performance began with Lamar and his backup dancers emerging from a 1980s Buick Regal onto a stage resembling a giant PlayStation controller.

Samuel L. Jackson made a cameo as Uncle Sam, providing comedic commentary between songs. Serena Williams, a fellow Compton native, joined Lamar during Not Like Us, performing a Crip walk.

According to The New York Times, Kendrick Lamar is the first rapper to headline the NFL's biggest stage solo. The artist has yet to comment on his performance.

