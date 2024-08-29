"Why are you exposing me like this" — Meena Harris reacts to Kamala Harris telling her to learn how to cook instead of making videos

An interaction between Kamala Harris and her niece Meena Harris has recently gone viral on X. The video involves Meena Harris shooting her aunt while she is busy preparing food in the kitchen.

Shared by the account @jameslineky, the video has already amassed over 3 million views, attracting the attention of Meena Harris too. In the comment section, Meena revealed that she had developed some culinary prowess in four years.

"why are you exposing me like this," tweeted Meena Harris.

In the video, Meena tries and fails to decipher what her aunt is cooking. Thereafter, Kamala suggests that she should learn how to cook instead of shooting videos all the time.

"You need to learn how to cook instead of video-taping me. I try to teach you, but you are more interested in being a video person," advised Kamala.

Meena Harris is a Stanford and Harvard-educated lawyer, a media executive, and an entrepreneur. She is also a social media influencer with over 2.2 million followers, constantly using her reach to promote her aunt in her political endeavors.

Meena Harris has often talked about her 'super close' relationship with her aunt Kamala. Meena has played an integral part in the Biden-Harris campaign, and now she is serving in her aunt's presidential campaign.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Meena said:

“I talk to her all the time. We’re super close. It’s a special relationship. That very much is unchanged. I’m grateful that we have that bond. It’s strong and I’m glad that it has not really been affected in any way by all the craziness.”

When President Biden dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race, Meena posted Biden's tweet and a picture of Kamala Harris with her daughter. She captioned it as 'auntie time'.

However, the 39-year-old opened up about losing her individuality because of her family ties with the Vice President of the United States. According to Meena, she wasn't Kamala Harris and had her own opinions. In a 2021 interview with The Cut, she said:

“I made the choice to be involved in the campaign, to engage in conversations around political issues. There are some times where I’m like I’m not f–king Kamala. I’m my own person. I may have different views than she does, and Joe does too by the way."

Meena Harris' business ventures explored

Red Carpet Event For The Global Premiere Of Apple's "Pachinko" - Arrivals - Source: Getty (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Meena Harris founded a fashion company in 2017 called Phenomenal. The brand later expanded to include Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign, Phenomenal Media, and Phenomenal Productions.

Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign focussed on several societal issues including criminal justice, healthcare, education, political representation, and reproductive health. The initiative was endorsed by several icons like Serena Williams, Jessica Alba, Mark Ruffalo, Rosario Dawson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Sarah Silverman, Van Jones, Lizzo, and others.

Meena Harris also produces short films and videos via Phenomenal Media. The company's recent project was supporting transgender icon Dylan Mulvaney's one-woman musical show called FAGHAG.

The show premiered in early August at the UK's Edinburgh Fringe Festival and is described as "an ex-twink tries on a new label for size as she navigates dating, delusion, and God through storytelling, stand-up, and a musical number or two."

Meena has also written a few children's books focusing on ambitious women characters. Her first book was published by HarperCollins and was called Kamala and Maya's Big Idea. The store was based on a real-life incident featuring her mother and aunt.

The other two books written by Meena are called Ambitious Girl (2021) and A is for Ambitious (2023).

