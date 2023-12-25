"EVEN THE LATINO LEGENDS": Armys ecstatic as Daddy Yankee comments on a BTS fan edit on TikTok

After legendary Latino musician Daddy Yankee commented on a BTS fan edit video on TikTok on December 21, 2023, he managed to send the fandom into a frenzy. The Puerto Rican rapper and musician commented on the TikTok video in Spanish "ANDAMO' READY," which translates to "Let's go" in English. The comment, which came from the legendary musician, was enough to stir the ARMYs who were rejoicing on social media.

The BTS fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the development, flooding the social media platform. While some lauded the influence of the group, others said it was their "level" to have a "Latino Legend" like Daddy Yankee commenting on the video, which was a fan edit.

Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained immense popularity across the world after the release of his now-superhit song Gasolina in 2004. Known as the "King of Reggaeton," he is frequently credited with inspiring other Hispanic urban musicians.

"I NEED A COLLAB": Fans go berserk over Daddy Yankee's interaction with a BTS fan-edit video on TikTok

The song used in the BTS fan edit is Rompe a Latin urbano and pop track by Daddy Yankee released in 2005. It is from the rapper's album, Barrio Fino En Directo, and was one of his tracks that took the world by storm back then.

The clip of the septet in the video is from their LIVE performance from BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO. They are performing the smash hit song Chicken Noodle Soup by j-hope featuring Spanish singer Becky G. It was released by j-hope in 2019 and it immediately became a fan-favorite.

The ARMYs, known for creating fan edits from the content shared by the K-pop band, made one with the background score switched from Chicken Noodle Soup to Daddy Yankee's Rompe.

It is worth noting that the rapper and music producer retired from the music business in 2022 as he took a final bow with the release of Legendaddy—his last album. Marking the end of Daddy Yankee's 32-year-long career, Legendaddy amassed over 175 million streams within three days of its release in March 2022. Thus, a Bangtan Sonyeondan fan edit video being acknowledged by Yankee meant a huge honor for BTS and the ARMYs'

Fans rushed to X to rejoice and celebrate this development and tweeted that they wanted a collab between the two icons regardless of Daddy Yankee's retirement.

