"Even a therapist don't wanna hear this": Meghan Trainor's Charlie Puth kissing claims leaves the internet in a frenzy 

Meghan Trainor made her way into the spotlight after making a shocking revelation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the chat show, she revealed how she and Charlie Puth made out in the studio while they were recording their duet Marvin Gaye in 2015. This was the first time the duo collaborated for a song.

Andy asked Meghan Trainor:

"Meghan, since your makeout with Charlie Puth at the AMAs was such a viral moment, did you ever make out with him at a time when the cameras weren't rolling?"

Meghan responded by saying:

"Yeah, I'll give you tea. The day we recorded Marvin Gaye. A very, like, romantic song, there was booze, and we made out that night in the studio."

She talked about how the duo “were in the moment,” as it was a romantic song. She further claimed that the kiss happened because the song and the liquor “got her.”

However, the revelation did not sit too well with netizens, and many took to social media to express themselves.

Social media users slam Meghan after she revealed how she and Charlie Puth made out in the studio while recording their song in 2015. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users react to Meghan Trainor's shocking revelation about making out with Charlie Puth in 2015

As Meghan Trainor revealed that the kiss incident did not just happen onstage at the AMAs but also in the studio while recording the song, netizens were shaken by the news. Many also took to various social media platforms to state that it was inappropriate of Meghan to be revealing such details.

Marvin Gaye was released by Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor 8 years ago, in 2015. The song became a sensation and has received close to 712 million views on YouTube. Charlie and Meghan’s song received many accolades and nominations for prestigious awards.

