On January 26, 2024, the world celebrated ASTRO's Moonbin's birthday by sending kind wishes to him on his social media accounts, and his friends also dedicated songs to him. However, since Moonbin passed away on April 19, 2023, fans have been longing for his presence and praying that he is happy wherever he is now.

Some eagle-eyed fans observed that the first full moon, also called the wolf moon, reportedly occurred on his birthday. They recalled how the idol had once expressed his wish to be reborn as a wolf in the next life. They took to social media to connect the two events.

Fans feel that even the Universe wants to showcase their love towards the idol on the reported first wolf moon day of 2024, which occurred on his birthday. One user tweeted:

"He got his wish": Fans believe that Moonbin received blessings from the Universe following the reported full moon day on his birthday

The first full moon of every January, widely known as the Wolf Moon and labeled as the full moon according to the Farmer's Almanac, is a time when wolves are typically heard howling in North America. Reportedly, on January 26, 2024, the Wolf Moon occurred in South Korea at 1:54 am on Moonbin's birthday, sparking theories among fans that nature had blessed the ASTRO member with its magic.

Moreover, the idol deeply admired and loved wolves when he was alive and even expressed that he would love to reincarnate as a wolf, feeling that they were cool and charming. At that time, he even stated that a male wolf gets married and only looks at a single female for the rest of his life, and he liked that kind of mindset.

As the Wolf Moon occurred on his birthday, fans felt that nature fulfilled his wish, and he was reborn as the moon once again but this time in connection with nature.

As fans celebrate both the ASTRO member's birthday and long for his presence, they continue to pray for his well-being and happiness in the sky.

Meanwhile, his close friend SEVENTEEN Woozi released the song What Kind of Future, dedicating it to the idol. Cha Eun-woo shared Love is Gone on the ASTRO member's birthday, dedicating it to him and leaving fans moved to tears.

Fans continue to miss the ASTRO member and share a series of thoughtful posts on social media about Moonbin, promising to remember him in their memories.

