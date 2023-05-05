"Everyone has had enough": Red Sox Bud Light Fenway Park Ghost stand video goes viral 

A video of Red Sox fans ignoring a Bud Light stand at Fenway Park has gone viral across social media platforms. This comes after the Anheuser Busch company faced backlash for their recent advertisement that featured transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The brand’s conservative customer base were eager to boycott the organization. It seems like the protest against the beer-giant continues with fervour.

In the viral TikTok video that was posted on Wednesday, one could see fans stand in a line adjacent to a stall that was selling the blue Bud Light cans. The Budweiser section looked incredibly deserted. The clip went on to show the stadium where the Red Sox played against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Fenway Park Bud Light stand Ghost Town,” was written alongside the clip.

Citizen Free Press @CitizenFreePres No one is buying Bud Light at the Red Sox game No one is buying Bud Light at the Red Sox game https://t.co/evTMApnYGx

The video was taken in the concessions area in the bleachers concourse section of the famous Yawkey Way stadium.

The 40-second clip panned from a packed concession line to another line which showed no people. Two workers were seen behind the Bud Light stand which was marked “cold beer.” One of them was seen leisurely scrolling through his phone.

The video was posted by Massachusetts-based real estate agent Luis Tejada. The video in question had garnered over 1.2 million views by Thursday.

Despite the TikToker showing that many continue to protest against the company, it seems like some netizens are tired of the ongoing controversy. One netizen claimed that liberals have “had enough” of the drama. She wrote online:

Colette Harrington @sweetcarolinatv @WallStreetSilv I grew up in Chicago. A very liberal place. Everyone has had enough. @WallStreetSilv I grew up in Chicago. A very liberal place. Everyone has had enough.

Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney controversy explained

Dylan Mulvaney is a popular social media influencer and transgender activist. She amassed massive traction online when she started to share her transition journey during the Covid pandemic. Recently, the beer-producers collaborated with her to celebrate her “365 days of girlhood.” The brand plastered her face on their cans. It is important to note that these were not for sale and were solely sent to Mulvaney. However, the brand’s conservative customer base was outraged by the act.

While sharing the news of the collaboration, Dylan Mulvaney wore a Breakfast at Tiffany’s inspired outfit and held the beer in question.

Several celebrities including Kid Rock and Travis Titt among others slammed the brand online. It was also observed at the recent Stagecoach event that no Bud Light cans were selling as much as they used to.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch found that following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, sales of Bud Light dropped by 26%. Its competitor Modelo Especial became immensely popular and became the best-selling beer by making over one billion dollars.

In response to the ongoing drama, Anheuser-Busch’s CEO Michael Doukeris reportedly told investors:

“We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post and not a campaign.”

Meanwhile, two Anheuser Busch marketing executives Alissa Heinerscheid and Daniel Blake, were placed on leave as the backlash only grew stronger. The former had defended the Dylan Mulvaney ad in the past by saying that the organization was attempting to be more inclusive and reel in customers from the next generation.

