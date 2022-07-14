"Everything is all good": Noah Schnapp reveals he apologized to Doja Cat over leaked DMs drama as latter loses thousands of followers

American actor Noah Schnapp has revealed that all is well between him and Doja Cat following some major drama involving some leaked messages.

On July 13, the 17-year-old star took to his TikTok handle and shared a video of himself playing a math game from an effects game on the app. Meanwhile, Doja Cat's Kiss Me More was playing in the background.

Although he did not address the situation directly, Noah Schnapp revealed in the caption that they are on good terms.

"Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."

As of now, the Need to Know crooner has not addressed Noah Schnapp's public apology.

Doja Cat slammed Noah Schnapp for outing her texts

The tiff between Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp started on July 6, after the latter posted a private conversation between the two on his TikTok handle. In the conversation between the two, the singer had expressed romantic interest in the Stranger Things actor's co-star, Joseph Quinn.

Doja texted:

"Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up. Wait no. does he have a gf [girlfriend]?"

Noah responded and asked the singer to "slide into his (Joseph's) dms." However, Doja further stated that she does not have Quinn's Instagram or Twitter handle.

After his conversation with the songstress, Noah Schnapp posted their entire conversation online which wasn't well received by her.

Addressing the situation, Doja took to her Instagram handle on July 7 and bashed the actor and called him a "kid."

"I think that... to be fair, let's try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don't even know how old he is, but he can't be over – like there's no way he's over 21."

However, the singer tried to understand Schnapp's actions and admitted to making "mistakes" at his age as well.

"But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed so that you know you’re not to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again.’'

The Say So singer went onto add that Noah's actions hurt her and it was "unbelievably socially unaware and whack" of him to do so.

"That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way."

She further dubbed him a "whole snake" but clarified that she did not see Noah Schnapp the wrong way.

She said:

"I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

Joseph Quinn stars as Eddie Munson in Netflix's sci-fi drama Stranger Things. The first set of Season 4 was released on May 27, while the second one was released on July 1.

