Alleged Doja Cat KKK Chatroom controversy resurfaces as video of singer mocking Amber Heard comes under fire 

The internet is making efforts to cancel Doja Cat. The singer recently took to TikTok to make fun of actress Amber Heard's court testimony. Meanwhile, her earlier online activity of participating in an alleged KKK chatroom has resurfaced online, where she is being charged with perpetuating racist content.

The Say So singer took to her TikTok account, claiming that her "dog stepped on a bee," similar to what Amber Heard said during her recent court testimony. The former said in the video:

“It’s honestly hella sad ’cause like, she’s a puppy, my dog. And I’ve had her for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now. And she like, was just running around in the grass, and she steps on a bee. So ya’ll know what time it is. Ya’ll know what f**king time it is. you know what time it is! My dog stepped on a bee, my dog stepped on a bee, she stepped on a f**king bee. My dog stepped on a bee!”

The 26-year-old singer was referring to Amber Heard's court testimony, where the actress narrated that her dog stepped on a bee and proceeded to twitch.

As many viewed her recent trial against Johnny Depp, a trend of netizens mimicking the testimony came into being. It seems like Doja Cat was participating in the same. However, the singer's followers were not pleased to see her tear down another woman on social media. A few tweets where netizens slammed the singer read:

🜾 @Seiolfur Doja cat making fun of Amber heard's SA testimony...she's really like an incel it's crazy Doja cat making fun of Amber heard's SA testimony...she's really like an incel it's crazy

Bella Goth @HotCommieGal Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard’s testimony is so nasty. Like, not too long ago she was crying on social media over that contract Dr. Luke has her under.. She knows all about nasty powerful men exercising their power over women. So being nasty to a victim for what?? Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard’s testimony is so nasty. Like, not too long ago she was crying on social media over that contract Dr. Luke has her under.. She knows all about nasty powerful men exercising their power over women. So being nasty to a victim for what??

N. @spiceynegro twitter.com/spiceynegro/st… N. @spiceynegro Why are you participating in a fcking trend on tik tok that’s making fun of a rape and dv victim? That’s not funny it’s not quirky it’s fcking weird Why are you participating in a fcking trend on tik tok that’s making fun of a rape and dv victim? That’s not funny it’s not quirky it’s fcking weird You need to educate yourself or just be quiet, and you need to apologize as well cause not only Amber could have seen that but so did your fans who are survivors and domestic violence and ra** @DojaCat You need to educate yourself or just be quiet, and you need to apologize as well cause not only Amber could have seen that but so did your fans who are survivors and domestic violence and ra** @DojaCat twitter.com/spiceynegro/st…

mother oomf @muglerrized amber heard jokes fill me with rage. @DojaCat you’re pathetic for that amber heard jokes fill me with rage. @DojaCat you’re pathetic for that

Doja Cat's chatroom activity uncovered: The singer used racial slurs

Amid the Grammy-winner receiving backlash over her recent TikTok video, netizens alleged on social media that the singer was part of an alt-right chatroom where she used racial slurs. In one chat room meeting, the singer was caught using the N-word against a white supremacist group community member. Netizens online also alleged that she twerked for the chatroom users, however, this has not been corroborated.

saint 💫 @Saintjon18 Doja cat was twerking live for the kkk alumni a few years ago ion know why her recent actions surprises y’all Doja cat was twerking live for the kkk alumni a few years ago ion know why her recent actions surprises y’all

Peter Pan @I_Am_Peter_Pan @WhoadieMoHoes @TxxRedd They both can go in the trash tho. Doja cat was in a kkk chat room trashing black people. She will never get any play. @WhoadieMoHoes @TxxRedd They both can go in the trash tho. Doja cat was in a kkk chat room trashing black people. She will never get any play.

villain @mkumb00 what’s this i hear about doja cat stripping for kkk members what’s this i hear about doja cat stripping for kkk members

A song that the singer released in 2015 on SoundCloud titled Dindu Nuthin also came to light. The now-deleted track included racial slurs. Twitter user @FeministaJones explained online that "Dindu" or "Dindu Nuffin" is a short form for "didn't do nothing," which Caucasians have used to describe Black people. The netizen added:

“It derived from their assertion that when caught, Black people always say “I didn’t do nothing””

#SankofaSummerSchool @FeministaJones “Dindu” or “Dindu Nuffin” is a racist slur short for “didn’t do nothing”, which white racists use to describe Black criminals. It derived from their assertion that when caught, Black people always say “I didn’t do nothing”. “Dindu” or “Dindu Nuffin” is a racist slur short for “didn’t do nothing”, which white racists use to describe Black criminals. It derived from their assertion that when caught, Black people always say “I didn’t do nothing”.

Although many have been recounting the controversy recently on social media, the singer apologized for her actions in 2020. In an Instagram statement, the Kiss Me More singer apologized to those she "offended." She also claimed to never be a part of any "racist conversations."

Reacting to the SoundCloud song being brought into the light, Doja Cat explained:

“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but I recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in mu music.”

The singer also uploaded an Instagram live video that year stating that "she is not perfect" and that she "shouldn't be doing dumb shit." She added,

"I need to stand up for myself instead of making a video that’s diplomatically and politically correct.”

Adding to the TikTok controversy Doja Cat is currently involved in, the singer was recently exposed by Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp. The teenager posted a video of the singer asking Schnapp to connect her with fellow actor Joseph Quinn.

