Ex-AOA member Kwon Mina returns to Instagram, and has one million followers already

Former AOA member Kwon Mina uploaded her first post to Instagram on September 30, KST. The singer initially returned on September 20 KST, when she reactivated her account but did not post a single photo until nearly two weeks.

She edited the caption of her only post on the account, going from two lines of stating the truth, to a lengthy caption. She thanked people for their support in the post and said that "the truth will eventually be revealed."

Kwon Mina reopens her Instagram two weeks after announcing she’s deactivating it

On September 9, former AOA member Kwon Mina stated that she would be deactivating her Instagram the next day, on September 10. The decision stemmed from media outlet Dispatch releasing a 128-minutes long text conversation between her and the alleged bully, group’s leader, Shin Jimin.

However, she is now back on Instagram, posting her usual photos and sharing her heart in lengthy captions.

allkpop reported that the former idol first reactivated her Instagram account on September 20, but did not post for a couple of days. She later uploaded a selfie on September 30 KST, captioning it:

"I'll just say it. The truth will eventually be revealed. I won't mention it again. Thank you for supporting me. Goodbye, and be well.”

Kwon Mina later edited the short caption to a lengthy one, talking about how no one will believe her even if she reveals the truth now.

She also thanked people who supported her and stated that even if years pass by, she will reveal the truth, no matter how difficult it is for her:

“Even if a year passes, even if two years pass, if the truth is not revealed in the distant future, even if it's boring then, even if it's hard for me, I'll have to reveal it.”

She didn’t mention the text transcripts, but her usage of “why I wrote so badly” refers to her conversation with Shin Jimin. As per Dispatch’s reports, Kwon Mina constantly texted Shin Jimin, forcing him to meet and provoking him with things like “I will get my revenge”

“I will definitely tell you why I wrote so badly and said bad things about how I was treated over the past 10 years. Now, no matter what I say, no one will listen or even look at me, and all I can say is that I'm tired of it. I will stop hating anyone now, try to fix it, and realize that I am the only one who loses. I know it will be difficult to fight alone with multiple people, but I want to reveal it someday even after a lot of time has passed.”

Kwon Mina has repeatedly been deactivating and reactivating her Instagram account, throwing various allegations at Jimin.

