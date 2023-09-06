"Excellent truck advertisement": Ram TRX Burning Man video goes viral, leaves the internet amused

As Burning Man attendees received the green signal to leave the festival premises, a video of a Ram 1500 TRX driving over mud has gone viral across social media platforms. In the clip, the vehicle can be seen successfully defying the odds and escaping the severely muddy terrain. Netizens have since taken to the internet to express their amazement.

Las Vegas’ Nevada desert dealt with heavy traffic as thousands of vehicles stood in line to exit Burning Man. As of Tuesday morning, it was reported that the waiting time for vehicles to exit was five hours. It was also revealed that there was immense tension among those who had queued. Sheriff Jerry Allen of Pershing County said in an interview with the San Franciso Chronicle:

“Some participants were unwilling to wait or use the beaten path to attempt to leave the desert and have had to abandon their vehicles and personal property.”

It seems like the Ram 1500 TRX showed no signs of giving up and drove through the stressful terrains. Twitter user @brendanmcogbill went viral after tweeting:

“I got this video yesterday of this TRX putting all that horsepower to good use to escape burning man”

The netizen also uploaded a video which showed the vehicle pulling an RV through the mud. The Twitter user also said that he watched several cars get stuck in the mud and have no “luck getting through” however, the TRX succeeded.

The netizen shared that the truck was driven by a renter. Speaking about how impressive the truck was, the internet user added:

“Then we saw the TRX line up and it caught everyone’s attention because you could just hear the supercharger whine in the distance with a big trailer, and he was making it look so easy.”

Netizens react to the viral Ram 1500 TRX video at Burning Man

Internet users could not believe what they saw. Many were shocked by the vehicle’s power. Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions to the video. Some read:

At the time of writing this article, the identity of the person driving the vehicle and the owner were unknown.

Burning Man met with a severe rainstorm at the end of last week. It was the longest and heaviest downpour in the last 30 years. This led to festival attendees being trapped at the event and having to become self-sufficient. Many were told to conserve food, water and fuel. Those who were stranded also had to deal with broken porta-potties.

Yet, festivalgoers persisted and made the best of the situation. Several people hosted karaoke parties.

Musician Diplo and comedian Chris Rock visited the Black Rock desert for the festival. It was revealed that they had to hike eight miles through the muddy path that lead to the road. They were then given a lift by fans and managed to escape.

Unfortunately, 32-year-old festival attendee Leon Reece passed away at the playa. The exact cause of death remains unknown at the time of writing this article.