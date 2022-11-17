EXO Chen's Last Scene MV features Squid Game Actor Park Hae-soo

Chen of the popular boy band EXO recently released a music video for his new album Last Scene. The music video stars Park Hae-soo from the Netflix hit series Squid Game.

The actor, who rose to fame as Cho Sang-woo (a.k.a. Player 218) in the groundbreaking Korean series, was seen expressing the pain one feels during the final moments of a dying relationship, in the music video.

Chen's third mini-album contains a total of six songs, including the title track. The album also features Hwang Se-on, a Korean actress best known for her role in The King: Eternal Monarch.

Fans praise Chen's vocals, Park Hae- soo's cameo; calling it the "perfect" combination

The Last Scene finally premiered on November 14 after being delayed due to the Itaewon tragedy. While the video received over 500,000 views in its first 12 hours, the album topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 31 countries around the world.

Fans of both stars praised the crossover of their talents. The combination of Chen's powerful vocals and Park Hae-emotional soo's acting, according to EXO-Ls, made the breakup song more relatable.

CIA🍒 @icialoey I hope everyone will be comforted by the entire album!



youtu.be/tUEraaV5inc



LAST SCENE IS OUT NOW

#CHEN_사라지고있어_LastScene

#첸_사라지고있어_6시발매

Last Scene by Chen @DinoChen19

#LastScene #CHEN_사라지고있어_LastScene The Last Scene MV is just so beautiful. Chen’s mellow voice + Park Hae Soo’s sorrowful expression are the best combination everyone could ask. The Last Scene MV is just so beautiful. Chen’s mellow voice + Park Hae Soo’s sorrowful expression are the best combination everyone could ask.#LastScene #CHEN_사라지고있어_LastScene https://t.co/uRPfGy8hf3

JONGDAELASTSCENE @clarissamaeee_ This is Park Hae Soo's first time acting in a music video and Jongdae directly contacting him is the best decision eveeer. #CHEN_사라지고있어_LastScene This is Park Hae Soo's first time acting in a music video and Jongdae directly contacting him is the best decision eveeer. #CHEN_사라지고있어_LastScene https://t.co/p5sGIqHSIP

Chen's agency, SM Entertainment, stated that Park Hae-acting soo's gave the music video "a sense of immersion." In the meantime, the singer expressed gratitude to the actor for his contribution to his video. Speaking at a press conference, he said:

"Since the song talks about a breakup, I thought he would be able to show those emotions. I clapped when I saw the final version. That’s how much I like it,”

Chen talks about his comeback, EXO's 10-year anniversary, and more

At the press conference for Last Scene, Chen spoke frankly about his time away from music, his future plans, and the past decade as an EXO member.

The 30-year-old said that while Last Scene is a breakup song, the album's sidetracks, Photograph, Traveler, I Don’t Even Mind, Reminisce, and Your Shelter, deal with different emotions. He further said:

“The new album is synonymous with a new start for me. I went through a lot of changes, and I’m trying to take those in as something positive. I hope to show who I am and more of my narratives through this album."

The balladeer's second EP, Dear My Dear released in 2019 along with EXO's album Obsession, after which he announced his marriage and military enlistment.

Chen believes that his time away has given him a fresh perspective on himself and his music. He stated:

“I gave a lot of thought about ‘who I am’ and ‘what kind of person I am’ throughout the last three years. There were good times and bad times, and at times I would regret what I did in the past, but I think those times gave me the courage to start a new chapter."

exo crop @exocpp chen - last scene (live at studio flo) chen - last scene (live at studio flo) https://t.co/9Y2EdluIdY

Reflecting on his career since his debut with EXO, ten years ago, the soloist confessed that he would like to go back to his trainee days, just to see how far he has come now.

