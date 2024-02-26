EXO FAN MEETING 2024: Presale, tickets, online streaming, & all you need to know

On Monday, February 26, SM Entertainment announced the EXO FAN MEETING 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14, at 2 pm and 7 pm KST at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea. Given that it's the first group event for the K-pop boy band after a long time, fans have been excitedly responding to the news.

Following the announcement, fans immediately dwelled in the depths of the same to uncover details about the tickets, seating plan, streaming services, and more. The EXO FAN MEETING 2024 is being held to celebrate the group's 12th debut anniversary. However, all the members of the group might not be present for the one-day concert due to Kai's currently ongoing military enlistment.

Additionally, while fans were concerned that Baekhyun's solo concert dates clashed with EXO's fan meeting, the idol would possibly make it back to South Korea and return to his solo tour schedules. Regardless, fans have been over the moon with the announcement and can hardly wait to grab their seats for the same.

All you need to know about EXO FAN MEETING 2024

To celebrate the 12th year of the K-pop group's debut, SM Entertainment announced the EXO FAN MEETING 2024, which is scheduled to take place on April 14. The venue of the grand event is the Inspire Arena, which is South Korea's first-ever multi-purpose arena and accommodates over 15,000 people. Previously, the arena was used to conduct MMAs and SBS Gayo's award ceremonies. The upcoming 2024 Weverse Con Festival is also scheduled to take place there.

Following the fan meeting announcement, fans are naturally curious to know more details about the upcoming event. Here's everything you need to know about the EXO FAN MEETING 2024. The general ticket purchase will kick off on March 6 at 8 pm KST. However, there will be a pre-sale on March 4 between 8 pm and 11:59:59 pm KST, which is exclusively available to members of the EXO fan club.

Fans can register for the pre-sale by getting a certification of their EXO fan club membership between February 26, 2 pm, and March 4, 11:59:59 pm KST. There's also a purchase limit of one ticket per person per episode. The tickets will be delivered to the purchasers' addresses on March 26. Under any circumstances, a reissue or entry without the ticket copy will not be encouraged by the organizers, as per the instructions on their website.

The estimated price for one ticket is at around 110,000 won, which is roughly $82. However, the EXO FAN MEETING 2024 and all the exciting things it has in store for the fans aren't just limited to the physically attending fans. The event is also expected to be streamed only for those who can't make it to the show, through both Weverse and Beyond Live.

More information regarding the livestream is to be shared later. Regardless, given that fans will be seeing the EXO members on stage performing their iconic tracks, they can hardly wait to catch a glimpse of the same.