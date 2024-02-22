2024 Weverse Con Festival: Date, venue, & all you need to know about HYBE's upcoming music festival

On Thursday, February 22, the 2024 Weverse Con Festival was announced by the HYBE Label. The yearly music festival, organized collaboratively by HYBE and Weverse, gathers a variety of K-pop artists across five generations in the Korean music industry. Fans have often looked forward to the music festival as it promises to have one of the most exciting artist lineups.

While the lineup of the 2024 Weverse Con Festival hasn't been revealed yet, the announcement for the event on social media has revealed the date and the venue of the upcoming music festival. The event is expected to be conducted over two days, June 15 and 16, and will be held at the Inspire Entertainment Resort or the Inspire Arena Discovery Park.

Following the announcement, fans have been left thrilled and are eager to find out about the artists who'll be performing at the venue.

All you need to know about HYBE's upcoming event, the 2024 Weverse Con Festival

Weverse is a mobile application created by the South Korean music label, HYBE Cooperation. The application is a platform that allows K-pop fans and artists to communicate with each other through various means such as posts, live streams, chat rooms, and more.

In addition to the mobile application, Weverse and HYBE also come together to organize events that take fan-artist communication to the next level.

Those familiar with the K-pop scene would be aware of the fact that music festivals are a frequent occurrence. It not only allows K-pop artists to increase their exposure across different parts of the world, but also helps fans worldwide get a glimpse of various artists performing live in the span of just one night. Therefore, when HYBE announced its 2024 Weverse Con Festival, fans were naturally over the moon.

The event is not just held offline but is also streamed online to reach fans who weren't able to make it to the venue. Here's what the description of the Weverse Con Festival reads, according to the official website:

"Weverse Con Festival sheds light on the rich legacies of Korean pop music that have created the K-POP we enjoy today, showcasing dynamic performances by artists loved worldwide! Get ready for an elevated fan experience with the global fandom lifestyle platform Weverse at the Weverse Con Festival, where artists and fans, transcending generations and genres, unite as one!"

Last year's Weverse Con Festival was conducted at the KSPO Dome, 88 Lawn Field, on June 10 and 11.

The two-day event gathered several HYBE artists who not only belong to different genres but also came from different music generations. This very factor made the event all the more intriguing as it catered to a variety of music fans, and wasn't heavily focused on the K-pop genre.

The event' artist lineup ranged from Lee Hyun, Baekho, and Dvwn, to TXT, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, and more.

With several fans also conveying their great experiences from attending the event last year, excitement is at an all-time high as enthusiasts await further details.

