2023 Weverse Con Festival: Final lineup including day-wise performances announced

The final lineup for the much-anticipated 2023 Weverse Con Festival was revealed on April 26, 2023. It includes a mix of HYBE artists and other K-pop idols and merges groups with solo artists as well. As an annual event, the music festival is one of the biggest events that many look forward to, especially due to the fact that many HYBE artists participate in it.
2023 Weverse Con Festival will be held for two days on June 10 and 11 at the KSPO DOME in Seoul. This time, the event will have performances inside the KSPO DOME and also an outdoor festival at the 88 Lawn Field, turning it into a real festival.
The company had previously revealed ZICO, LE SSERAFIM, BUMZU, and others in the first and second lineup announcements. The final lineup of more mainstream K-pop artists such as NewJeans, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTOB, Hyolyn, and others was announced today.
Additionally, the website for the 2023 Weverse Con Festival also outlines ticket types, day-wise performances and other information.
On April 26, the 2023 Weverse Con Festival finally unveiled its full performer lineup for the two-day music festival. The event has previously given fans several memorable moments. This year too, the fest aims to churn out new performances with a massive mix of artists.
From ZICO’s soon-to-debut boy group BOYNEXTDOOR to ADOR’s NewJeans and even non-HYBE veteran artists such as Hyolyn and BTOB, the 2023 Weverse Con Festival has something for everybody.
Check out the full lineup of the music festival below:
- Hyolyn
- BTOB
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- fromis_9
- MOONCHILD
- LIGHTSUM
- NewJeans
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Baekho
- Hwang Min Hyun
- Lee Hyun
- XIA
- ZICO
- &TEAM
- ENHYPEN
- LE SSERAFIM
- BUMZU
- DVWN
- Jeremy Zucker
Additionally, the day-wise performance lineup was also revealed. Weverse has only given broad timings of the artists’ performances as of yet.
On a particular note, the venues of performances are divided into two - inside the KSPO DOME and outside as an outdoor festival at the 88 Lawn Field. The day-wise lineup division is based on these two venues.
Check them out below.
Day 1 - April 10 - From 11:00 to 16:30 at Weverse Park
- BUMZU
- ENHYPEN
- HYOLYN
- Lee Hyun
- &TEAM
From 18:00 to 20:00 at Weverse Con + Live Play
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- fromis_9
- HWANG MIN HYUN
- LE SSERAFIM
- MOONCHILD
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- XIA
Day 2 - April 11 - From 11:00 to 16:30 at Weverse Park
- BUMZU
- Dvwn
- HUH YUNJIN
- Jeremy Zucker
- MOONCHILD
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
From 18:00 to 22:00 at Weverse Con + Live Play
- BAEKHO
- BTOB
- ENHYPEN
- LIGHTSUM
- NewJeans
- ZICO
- &TEAM
For fans who wish to attend the 2023 Weverse Con Festival in-person, details for the type of tickets are given below:
Tickets can be bought for -
- Weverse Con - Only for performances at KSPO DOME88
- Weverse Park - Only Outdoor Festival at 88 Lawn Field
- LIVE PLAY - Real-time Broadcasting of Weverse Con at 88 Lawn Field
Ticket Types:
- 2-Day Pass - Includes only Weverse Con (KSPO DOME) and Weverse Park (88 Lawn Field)
- 1-Day Pass - Includes only Weverse Con (KSPO DOME) and Weverse Park (88 Lawn Field)
- Green Pass - Includes only Weverse Park and LIVE PLAY (real-time broadcast on 88 Lawn Field)
- LIVE PLAY TICKET - Includes only LIVE PLAY
Weverse will be updating more information on online streaming tickets in May. For more details on the general reservation, Weverse membership registration, and the winner's raffle, fans can check out https://weverseconfestival.weverse.io/en/tickets/.