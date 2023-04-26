2023 Weverse Con Festival: Final lineup including day-wise performances announced

The final lineup for the much-anticipated 2023 Weverse Con Festival was revealed on April 26, 2023. It includes a mix of HYBE artists and other K-pop idols and merges groups with solo artists as well. As an annual event, the music festival is one of the biggest events that many look forward to, especially due to the fact that many HYBE artists participate in it.

2023 Weverse Con Festival will be held for two days on June 10 and 11 at the KSPO DOME in Seoul. This time, the event will have performances inside the KSPO DOME and also an outdoor festival at the 88 Lawn Field, turning it into a real festival.

The company had previously revealed ZICO, LE SSERAFIM, BUMZU, and others in the first and second lineup announcements. The final lineup of more mainstream K-pop artists such as NewJeans, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTOB, Hyolyn, and others was announced today.

Additionally, the website for the 2023 Weverse Con Festival also outlines ticket types, day-wise performances and other information.

2023 Weverse Con Festival: Know all about the final lineup, day-wise performances including time, ticket types, and more

Weverse

더 많은 정보는 위버스 내 Weverse Zone 커뮤니티를 참고하세요!

See you in June

#WeverseConFestival

On April 26, the 2023 Weverse Con Festival finally unveiled its full performer lineup for the two-day music festival. The event has previously given fans several memorable moments. This year too, the fest aims to churn out new performances with a massive mix of artists.

From ZICO’s soon-to-debut boy group BOYNEXTDOOR to ADOR’s NewJeans and even non-HYBE veteran artists such as Hyolyn and BTOB, the 2023 Weverse Con Festival has something for everybody.

Check out the full lineup of the music festival below:

Hyolyn

BTOB

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

fromis_9

MOONCHILD

LIGHTSUM

NewJeans

BOYNEXTDOOR

Baekho

Hwang Min Hyun

Lee Hyun

XIA

ZICO

&TEAM

ENHYPEN

LE SSERAFIM

BUMZU

DVWN

Jeremy Zucker

Additionally, the day-wise performance lineup was also revealed. Weverse has only given broad timings of the artists’ performances as of yet.

Weverse



[DAY PASS Details]

weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/yz2l6qc4



[GREEN PASS & LIVE PLAY Details]

weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/nxeplch9



#WeverseConFestival

On a particular note, the venues of performances are divided into two - inside the KSPO DOME and outside as an outdoor festival at the 88 Lawn Field. The day-wise lineup division is based on these two venues.

Check them out below.

Day 1 - April 10 - From 11:00 to 16:30 at Weverse Park

BUMZU

ENHYPEN

HYOLYN

Lee Hyun

&TEAM

From 18:00 to 20:00 at Weverse Con + Live Play

BOYNEXTDOOR

fromis_9

HWANG MIN HYUN

LE SSERAFIM

MOONCHILD

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

XIA

Day 2 - April 11 - From 11:00 to 16:30 at Weverse Park

BUMZU

Dvwn

HUH YUNJIN

Jeremy Zucker

MOONCHILD

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

From 18:00 to 22:00 at Weverse Con + Live Play

BAEKHO

BTOB

ENHYPEN

LIGHTSUM

NewJeans

ZICO

&TEAM

For fans who wish to attend the 2023 Weverse Con Festival in-person, details for the type of tickets are given below:

Tickets can be bought for -

Weverse Con - Only for performances at KSPO DOME88

- Only for performances at KSPO DOME88 Weverse Park - Only Outdoor Festival at 88 Lawn Field

- Only Outdoor Festival at 88 Lawn Field LIVE PLAY - Real-time Broadcasting of Weverse Con at 88 Lawn Field

Ticket Types:

2-Day Pass - Includes only Weverse Con (KSPO DOME) and Weverse Park (88 Lawn Field)

- Includes only Weverse Con (KSPO DOME) and Weverse Park (88 Lawn Field) 1-Day Pass - Includes only Weverse Con (KSPO DOME) and Weverse Park (88 Lawn Field)

- Includes only Weverse Con (KSPO DOME) and Weverse Park (88 Lawn Field) Green Pass - Includes only Weverse Park and LIVE PLAY (real-time broadcast on 88 Lawn Field)

- Includes only Weverse Park and LIVE PLAY (real-time broadcast on 88 Lawn Field) LIVE PLAY TICKET - Includes only LIVE PLAY

Weverse



#WeverseConFestival

Weverse will be updating more information on online streaming tickets in May. For more details on the general reservation, Weverse membership registration, and the winner's raffle, fans can check out https://weverseconfestival.weverse.io/en/tickets/.

