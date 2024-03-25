EXO's D.O. announces his first solo fan concert tour, 2024 Bloom, in Asia: Everything we know so far

On Monday, March 25, Doh Kyung-soo, popularly known as EXO's D.O., announced his first solo fan concert, 2024 Bloom, which is expected to make several stops across Asia. While the idol has released several solo albums that fans keep close to their hearts, the upcoming tour will be his first tour project as a soloist.

The tour is expected to kickstart in June and will extend until September of this year. However, other information regarding the venues and ticketing schedules of the concerts is yet to be revealed. Regardless, fans have been thrilled about the announcement and are actively gearing up to see EXO's D.O. perform his iconic solo songs live.

Everything we know so far about EXO D.O.'s first solo fan concert tour in Asia, 2024 Bloom

EXO's D.O. is a 31-year-old South Korean singer and actor who is the main vocalist of the eight-piece K-pop boy group. The idol has stunned netizens with not just his exceptional acting in diverse K-drama and Korean films such as 100 Days My Prince, The Moon, It's Okay That's Love, and more, but has also delighted people with his vocal skills.

Following the idol's completion of his mandatory military service in January 2021, he began to roll out his solo career, releasing albums such as Empathy, Expectation, and Anticipation. The songs that sat on the album effortlessly wooed netizens. While fans have heard D.O. perform some of these songs either during EXO's tour or SMTOWN's company concert, they've been yearning for a full-fledged tour from the idol for ages.

Fans' prayers have finally been announced, as the idol made the grand announcement of his first solo upcoming fan concert in Asia, billed as 2024 Bloom. Here are the dates and cities that the idol will be performing at in the coming months:

June 8 - Seoul, South Korea

June 9 - Seoul, South Korea

June 22 - Taipei, Taiwan

June 29 - Hong Kong, China

July 12 - Jakarta, Indonesia

July 18 - Tokyo, Japan

July 19 - Nagoya, Japan

July 21 - Osaka, Japan

August 10 - Bangkok, Thailand

August 17 - Malaysia

August 31 - Manila, Philippines

September 28 - Singapore, Singapore

Other solo projects and concerts from the EXO members

On the other hand, D.O. isn't the only member who's rolling out solo projects. EXO's leader and vocalist, SUHO, will also be holding his two-day concert, SU:HOME on May 25 and 26 at the Seoul Olympic Hall, at 6 pm KST and 4 pm KST respectively.

Additionally, another vocalist of EXO is currently rolling out his solo tour. Baekhyun's Asian tour, LONSDALEITE, kickstarted on March 16, and the idol has most recently held a concert in Tokyo, Japan, at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Area.

The entire group, except for Sehun and Kai, who are currently serving their mandatory service, also recently held a one-day fan meeting. 2024 EXO FAN MEETING: ONE was held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on March 14, 2 pm and 7 pm KST.

As fans await more details regarding EXO D.O's upcoming fan concert, 2024 Bloom, they've been cheering the idol on his new solo journey.