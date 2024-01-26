The Crown Prince Has Disappeared starring EXO’s Suho: Release date, plot, cast, & all you need to know

On January 26, 2024, MBN officially revealed that EXO's Suho, starring The Crown Prince Has Disappeared, its forthcoming romantic comedy-drama, is set to premiere on March 9 of this year. In the historical series The Crown Prince Has Disappeared, South Korean actress Hong Ye-ji and K-pop boyband EXO's Suho will star opposite one another as lead protagonists.

Interestingly, the successful drama Bossam: Steal the Fate debuted in 2021 as MBN's most-watched drama. This drama laid the foundation for the upcoming K-drama. As the celebrity cast comes together, the excitement surrounding the drama is tremendous. The plot takes place during the Joseon period and centers on a lady kidnapping the crown prince.

Behind Your Touch, Suho's most recent drama, premiered in 2023. The performer assumed the part of Kim Seon-woo, the enigmatic employee of a convenience shop. The vocalist of Grey Suit has previously taken on various acting roles, including projects such as Rich Man, How Are U Bread, Student A, and EXO Next Door.

EXO Suho's upcoming drama release date, plot, cast, & all you need to know

The Crown Prince Has Disappeared, a forthcoming drama on MBN, released images from the pilot script reading on January 26. Kim Min-kyu, Kim Joo-heon, Hong Ye-ji, Myung Se-bin, and Suho of EXO were among the cast members featured in the pictures. The show's expectations have skyrocketed as a result of its first-ever table-read images surprising internet users, which were written by the same gifted writers, Kim Ji-soo and Park Cheol.

The narrative, which takes place in Joseon, centers on a crown prince who has been abducted and the woman who will eventually become his wife. A flame ignites between them as they flee for the sake of their lives. Suho from EXO will assume the lead role as Lee Geon (or Yi Geon), the Joseon crown prince who is mysteriously kidnapped in the blink of an eye.

Additionally, Hong Ye-ji will play Choi Myung-yoon, a bright and vivacious young lady with medical and equestrian riding skills.

In addition to these two, Kim Joo-hun will portray Myung-yoon's father, while Myung Se-bin from Bossam: Steal the Fate will return as the well-known compassionate queen Min Soo-ryun. Other characters include Choi Sang-rok, a royal physician by vocation who is determined to stop at nothing to safeguard the people he loves.

Last but not least, Kim Min-kyu will portray Prince Do-sung, the half-brother of the crown prince, who has his own aspirations to succeed his father. Kim Min-kyu shot to fame with his role in the popular drama Pop Out Boy! in 2022.

Moreover, Kim Min-Kyu will play King Haejong's eldest son by virtue of the king's second marriage. His character in the upcoming drama becomes entangled in a detrimental romantic triangle with Choi Myung-yoon (played by Hong Ye-ji) and his older brother Lee Geon (played by Suho).

South Korean veteran actor Kim Joo-hun is hailed for his acting range and performances in Castaway Diva (2023), Big Mouth (2022), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), and It's Okay To Not Be Okay (2020).

Director Kim Jin-man reportedly gave cordial pleasantries at the beginning of the script reading as the primary cast of the upcoming MBN drama displayed the star-studded cast from its first script reading posted on January 26, 2024.

Thanks to its impressive actor and crew roster, the new drama has generated a lot of talk online. For this thrilling K-drama, fans can't wait to see their fave stars united on screen, while most fans are ecstatic to see Suho return to acting. Beginning on March 9, 2024, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared will air on MBN every Saturday and Sunday.

