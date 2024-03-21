EXO’s Baekhyun receives the honor of singing the South Korean national anthem at MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024’s opening game

K-pop group EXO’s esteemed member Baekhyun had the honor of singing the national anthem of his country at a well-renowned event. This took place on March 21, 2024, at the opening match of the MLB (Major League Baseball) in Seoul, South Korea. The EXO star's selection for singing his country’s anthem at an international event became a moment of pride for K-pop fans.

The news about this event was announced a few days ago by the star’s agency INB100 via an official statement. The statement reads:

"Baekhyun will be participating in the 2024 MLB World Tour: Seoul Series, the season opener of Major League Baseball (MLB), which will be held in Seoul for the first time. Baekhyun will be singing the Korean national anthem and the national anthem of the United States without accompaniment at the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 21."

However, he sang not only the Korean national anthem but also the American national anthem, reaching even the previously unprecedented audience.

With this instance, he succeeded in representing his country as well as K-pop on such a global sporting stage, where the world had its eyes on him. Photos and videos of this appearance were posted instantly after the event took place by all the official parties involved.

EXO's Baekhyun receives praise as he sings the Korean national anthem at MLB 2024

MLB (Major League Baseball) is a world-renowned baseball series and the highest level of organized baseball in the USA and Canada. Even though the teams are based on the two mentioned countries, players from all around the world are given a chance to participate and show off their skills.

On March 21, 2024, EXO's Baekhyun sang the South Korean national anthem in front of thousands of people at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at the MLB World Tour: Seoul Series 2024.

With Korean and American flags unfurled on the ground, his taking stance in the middle and delivering both national anthems was a moment to behold. He made the entire country as well as the international K-pop community proud as he sang the national anthems.

Baekhyun of EXO became the first member of the group to launch his own entertainment company after the group had been together for 12 years. Though the group has not disbanded, some of the members had decided to cut ties with their collective entertainment company, SM Entertainment, and go separate ways while still being under SME for their group activities.

Baekhyun officially launched INB100 on June 23, 2023. However, there weren’t many activities attached to it during the initial few months. This was reportedly also a part and participle of EXO’s sub-unit EXO-CBX’s then active disagreement with SM Entertainment.

On January 8, 2024, it was announced that the other two members of the sub-unit, Chen and Xiumin, also joined their bandmate's company, INB100, and would function as a group as well as individual artists under it.

With the added responsibilities of a CEO now, Baekhyun has been receiving good wishes from the K-pop community.

This was not the first time the EXO star has sung at a huge competitive event, as he has previously performed at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 opening ceremony. Fans have deemed this as just the beginning of his promising solo career.