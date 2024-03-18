Stray Kids’ Seungmin throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the MLB 2024 match between LA Dodgers and Korea

Stray kids’ Seungmin got to live his childhood dream on March 18, 2024 as he received the esteemed opportunity to pitch for his beloved nation in Major League Baseball. The idol’s connection to baseball is not new to fans who have often appreciated his genuine interest and love for the game. This event unfolded at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul and marked the first exhibition match of the 'MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024.'

Stray Kids’ Kim Seungmin was handpicked to make the ceremonial first pitch before the game between Team Korea and the well-known LA Dodgers. News about this was made public by MLB’s official Twitter account during the morning of March 18 which had the entire K-pop community excited to see how this would unfold. Smashing everyone’s expectations, the star succeeded in delivering what the internet deemed the “perfect pitch.”

Seungmin lives his passion by delivering the first baseball pitch at an international baseball exhibition

In baseball, ceremonial pitches are special pitches thrown before the start of a game for ceremonial purposes rather than as part of the actual gameplay. These pitches are typically thrown by notable individuals, and are meant to mark the proceedings of special events.

On March 18, 2024, Stray Kids’ Seungmin was given the chance to be the honourable pitcher of the first delivery of the first exhibition match of MLB 2024 Seoul between LA Dodgers and Team Korea. As soon as he walked out on the ground, the audience couldn’t stop cheering for him and motivating him.

For K-pop fans, seeing the word "Korea" written across his chest was an absolute moment of pride. Before the match as well, he was seen practising wholeheartedly in the desire to throw out the perfect pitch and he did not disappoint.

Seungmin took the center stage with the world renowned Joe Kelly from the team of LA Dodgers as the catcher. Another standout moment of this event was Stray Kids’ song LALALALA playing in the background while the idol assumed the proper stance to make his throw work. Fans were absolutely delighted at the sight of their idol as he got ready to throw out while one of his own songs was being played in the stadium.

As soon as the ball was released from his arm with force, it went in a straight direction directly into the glove of the catcher, even making MLB’s official social media handles post about this exact moment. They captioned this throw out as,

“Seungmin's first pitch was a STRIKE!”

As soon as this ball was over, Joe Kelly personally headed towards the singer to appreciate him and even the K-pop star couldn’t stop bowing to Joe as a sign of respect and gratitude. After this, the two had a few moments together, with them even exchanging their respective caps as a symbol of sportsmanship.

This day even made the fandom reminisce about a certain clip of Seungmin and his grandfather from the past, where the two played baseball together on a professional field. They couldn’t stop gushing over the child version of the star, who wore glasses and a formal baseball kit and made a proper throw.

The entire K-pop community and even his fellow Stray Kids members couldn’t be much prouder of their beloved boy, who had just had the day of his life. STAYs have always known Seungmin’s passion for baseball and seeing him live his dream even for a day made the fandom ecstatic.