"Will always be iconic": Fans rejoice as Stray Kids' Red Lights makes them first 4th gen K-pop group to have 11 MVs surpass 100M views on YouTube

Stray Kids' B-side track, Red Lights by Hyunjin and Bang Chan recently surpassed a whopping 100 million views on YouTube. Considered one of the most iconic Stray Kids songs, it became the first fourth-generation K-pop B-side track to achieve this feat. It also became the group's 11th music video to surpass the 100 million views mark.

Red Lights is said to explore the themes of desperation, obsession, inner conflict, and achieving freedom from society’s unreal expectations. Fans were delighted when the news about the track surfaced online and took to Twitter to express their excitement about the same.

Expand Tweet

"Still Untouched": Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Bang Chan's Red Lights MV crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Stray Kids is known for its diverse discography that often explores various musical genres. The group is not confined to a single style, and this versatility contributes to their appeal. Their lyrics often touch on themes including youth, self-discovery, and societal issues. Stray Kids is also praised for its meaningful and relatable lyrics that resonate with young fans.

Beyond music, Stray Kids also uses its platform to address societal problems and encourage positive change. This socially conscious approach enhances its impact beyond entertainment.

Expand Tweet

One such thoughtful song was released by Hyunjin and leader Bang Chan on September 13, 2021. These two members collaborated as a duo for the first time and released Red Lights, which was hailed as a masterpiece.

Ever since it was released, fans were sure that it would go down as being one of the most iconic Stray Kids songs, and this was proven on November 26, 2023. The music video for Red Lights surpassed 100 million views on YouTube and amassed 3 million likes. It also marked the group's 11th MV to pass 100 million views the became the first music video by Stray Kids' official YouTube channel to achieve this feat.

Expand Tweet

This song was co-composed and co-written by Hyunjin and was released as a B-side track of the group's album, Noeasy. This song was very different from anything the group had done before, and it was hailed for its creativity. Since Stray Kids is an all-boy group, these two members portrayed all types of relationships in the track and broke several stereotypes, for which they received heaps of praise.

Fans reacted to this achievement through social media and congratulated the duo.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The track metaphorically represents the hardships and internal struggles people face and how they often become obsessed with things and find it hard to let go.

Fans are now excited to see which other feats the hit track will achieve in the future.