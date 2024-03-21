BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ becomes the first & only K-pop song to reach 1 billion streams in 4 different formats on YouTube and Spotify platforms

BLACKPINK’s one of the most popular songs, How You Like That, has not stopped breaking records even years after its release. Also regarded as one of the most popular songs in K-pop, it had the world dancing to its tunes as soon as it was released. After it arrived in 2020, on March 21, 2024, it achieved a historic record of surpassing a whopping 1 billion streams on four different platforms.

Expand Tweet

The two platforms concerned with this achievement are YouTube and Spotify. While all the members of the group are busy with their individual commitments, currently, it is not stopping them from hitting new achievements as a group. As the group has not released any new music since their last album in September 2022, seeing them achieve new heights as a collective is a proud moment for the BLINKs.

How You Like That by BLACKPINK comes to light once again

How You Like That, released during the era of COVID-19 showcased BLACKPINK's versatility as artists. The song blends elements of hip-hop, EDM, and traditional Korean music, creating a unique sound that has appealed to a diverse audience. Moreover, the quality of music, vocals, and rap verses by the members of the group was much celebrated by the fans.

The impact of How You Like That was felt across various fronts. Firstly, the song shattered numerous records upon its release. It quickly soared to the top of music charts in South Korea and around the world, including Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

Additionally, the music video for How You Like That amassed an unprecedented number of views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release, breaking the record for the most-viewed YouTube video in that time frame.

Beyond its musical prowess, How You Like That also made an impact on popular culture. The song's choreography, featuring dynamic moves and formations, quickly became a viral topic on social media platforms such as TikTok. The fanfare around the song increased even more after the release of its official performance video, one month post the release of its music video.

This performance video blew up and it currently stands at more views (1.5 billion) than the actual music video (1.2 billion). Fans from all over the world enthusiastically participated in dance challenges inspired by the song, amplifying its reach and influence.

On March 21, it achieved the one-billion-dollar milestone on four distinct platforms: Spotify for audio, YouTube Music for audio, YouTube for music videos, and YouTube for performance videos.

Expand Tweet

The song was a stand-up anthem towards the haters of the group. In the form of a powerful song, they even weaved lyrics that represented self-confidence and empowerment according to the fans.

As the BLACKPINK members now stand on the new paths of their careers, fans excitingly anticipate more such songs from each one of them, wholeheartedly ready to support as ever.