"Now that’s THEE BLACKPINK IMPACT": BLINKS rejoice as Mean Girls' choreographer Kyle Hanagami credits the group as the inspiration behind the dance

Choreographer Kyle Hanagami was involved in a memorable moment on the red carpet, mentioning BLACKPINK as his inspiration during an interview with the host at the MTV Golden Globe Awards.

He discussed taking inspiration from the choreography of the K-pop girl group for the upcoming series Mean Girls, a project he is working on. Kyle has himself choreographed for BLACKPINK and some other girl groups in K-pop.

This revelation delighted BLACKPINK's fans, BLINKS, worldwide, elevating their respect and admiration for Hanagami. Hearing about his inspiration from the girl group on an international stage touched the fans deeply, highlighting the group's global influence.

The acknowledgment of the girl group's impact on Hanagami's work represented their significance in the world of dance and entertainment, garnering appreciation from fans for the group's far-reaching influence and artistic contributions.

Kyle Hanagami is a renowned choreographer and dancer known for his work in the entertainment industry. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Hanagami has gained widespread recognition for his innovative style of choreography. His journey into the world of dance began at a young age, and over the years, he has become a prominent figure in the dance community.

Kyle Hanagami is particularly known for creating choreography for music videos, live performances, and dance covers.

Hanagami has collaborated with numerous artists within the K-pop genre and the broader music industry. His choreography is celebrated for its creativity, precision, and ability to enhance the overall visual impact of a performance. Kyle Hanagami's unique style often involves a combination of intricate movements, storytelling through dance, and a keen understanding of musicality.

Recently, on the red carpet of the MTV Golden Globes Awards, Kyle unexpectedly mentioned BLACKPINK. He has been instrumental in choreographing some of the group's biggest hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, As If It Was Your Last, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, Jisoo's Flower, etc.

His most recent stint was as a choreographer for the highly-anticipated American drama Mean Girls. He took the opportunity on the red carpet to express that some of the group's dance moves were the inspiration behind the drama's dance choreography. The choreographer shared:

"I feel like this is the generation that grew up watching BLACKPINK, so when I was choreographing the Christmas dance, I said let’s put a little bit of inspiration from BLACKPINK in there.”

These words, coming from the group's past choreographer himself, were a huge deal for their fans worldwide. Pointing out the K-pop girl group out of all the major artists he has worked with as his inspiration has fans swooning about the group's impact.

Fans on Twitter turned up to support and appreciate Kyle Hanagami for his words and also express pride over the group's global influence:

Along with his contributions to K-pop, Hanagami has worked with various pop and R&B artists, leaving his mark on the dance routines of many popular songs. Some of the artists he has collaborated with include TWICE, EXO, Girls' Generation, aespa, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor, etc.