"SM could never": Fans react as EXO-CBX's new agency INB100 promptly shares statement as warning to haters

EXO member Baekhyun's new agency INB100 received praise from fans after sharing an official statement that warned haters who wrote defamatory posts. The EXO member established his agency to explore solo activities in June 2023. He is listed as the owner and the CEO of the management company.

On January 8, INB100 launched its official Instagram page, sharing profile images of Baekhyun along with Chen and Xiumin, confirming they have joined the agency. As soon as the profile photographs were unveiled, the agency released a statement promising to take legal action against people who spread false information and defame the K-pop stars. The statement said,

“We are constantly monitoring portal sites, online communities, and social media to protect the honor of our artists. Through this activity, we will be taking legal action against anyone making indiscreet criticism, defaming, or spreading false information about our artists, and there will not be any form of consent or favorable agreements.”

Fans were delighted to see the statement, and they expressed their pride in Baekhyun, who had promised to protect EXO members while speaking about his agency. Many fans drew a comparison between SM Entertainment and INB100, believing that the former “could never” do the same.

On January 8, INB100 shared a detailed post, assuring fans of their commitment to protect and honor their artists, which currently include Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin. The statement requested fans to report at the agency's official e-mail address, clean@inb100. com.

Furthermore, the agency is actively responding to the e-mails sent by fans, which contain reports of defamatory and malicious posts made against their artists. This has led to a huge wave of reactions, as they were astounded to see such a quick response from their legal team.

The idols' fans shared their wild reactions on social media, drawing a comparison between the K-pop boy group's parent agency SM Entertainment and Baekhyun's new company INB100. Previously, fans had complained multiple times as they believed SM Entertainment did not protect their artists. Some fans also highlighted how SM Entertainment did not provide an English translation of their official statements released in the Korean language.

It was confirmed that the sub-unit CBX members will not continue their solo activities under SM Entertainment. The agency shared a statement regarding the same, that said,

“In the case of Chen (Kim Jong Dae), Baekhyun (Byun Baek Hyun), Xiumin (Kim Min Seok), we agreed to make it possible for the artists to proceed separately in the case of individual activities under the exclusive contracts mentioned above”.

However, EXO will continue as an eight-member group and continue its activities under SM Entertainment.