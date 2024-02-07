"ACTOR CHANYEOL IS BACK": Fans celebrate as the EXO member is set to make his return to dramas by joining the cast of Netflix's "The Frog"

On February 7, the media outlet Naver reported that EXO's Chanyeol would star in an upcoming Netflix series, titled The Frog. The news was soon confirmed by the idol's entertainment company, SM Entertainment. While this isn't his first acting endeavor, it marks Chanyeol's return to the screen after a hiatus of two years, making it a highly anticipated project among fans, who are happy that "ACTOR CHANYEOL IS BACK."

Expand Tweet

In The Frog, Chanyeol will star alongside notable actors like Go Min-si and Yoon Kye-sang. This collaboration with seasoned industry professionals has added to the excitement surrounding the drama. Fans are eagerly awaiting the EXO star's return to the screen and the idol's performance in this new project, which will reportedly premiere in the second half of 2024.

News of EXO's Chanyeol returning to acting has delighted fans

EXO's Chanyeol has proven himself to be a versatile entertainer, not only as a talented singer and rapper but also as an actor. He made his acting debut in 2014 with a supporting role in the film Salut d'Amour. Although it was a relatively small role, he received praise for his performance and demonstrated his potential as an actor. Since then, he has continued to expand his acting career with various projects.

One of Chanyeol's notable roles was in the popular South Korean drama series Missing 9 in 2017. In the drama, he portrayed the character Lee Yeol, a former idol who becomes stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. His portrayal of Lee Yeol showcased his ability to convey a wide range of emotions, earning him recognition for his acting skills.

Chanyeol further solidified his acting credentials with his role in the 2018 film Memories of the Alhambra. He played the character Jung Se-joo, a genius programmer who gets involved in a mysterious augmented reality game. His performance in the film also received positive reviews, with critics praising his acting ability and on-screen presence.

Expand Tweet

Now, following a break, he is all set to return to this screen with the much-anticipated upcoming K-drama, The Frog or In the Forest With No One. This series is a mystery thriller that focuses on the lives of two men—Sang Joon, who ran a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2000, and Young Ha, who worked in the forest during the summer of 2021. Although the men belong to different timelines, they are fated to cross paths after some incidents unravel.

Not only is the story mysterious, but the cast has also promised to be equally appealing. The Frog stars actors like Lee Jeong-eun from the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, Go Min-si from Sweet Home, Yoon Kye-sang from Poonsang, and Kim Yun-seok from The Chaser.

Meanwhile, finding himself amid such a star-studded cast, Chanyeol is ready to take the K-pop world by storm with his acting once again. Though his character has not yet been disclosed, fans are nonetheless excited for what is in store for them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to his acting projects, the EXO member has also lent his voice to various animated films and television series. Fans believe his deep, distinctive voice adds depth and character to the roles he portrays, further showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.