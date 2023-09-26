On Monday, September 25, fans noticed that EXO's Chanyeol has been receiving allegedly unfair treatment in comparison to his fellow members ever since his return from his mandatory military service back in September last year.

Fans cited events that took place throughout the past year and realized that several of the EXO rapper's solo activities like magazine features and variety show appearances have not been posted about by the group's agency, SM Entertainment.

Many also believe that Chanyeol has been mistreated and isn't paid enough attention regarding his safety and health, like the recent controversy that occurred during the filming of EXO Ladder 4.

In light of the same, fans are now campaigning against SM Entertainment's biased and unbalanced treatment and promotions for the EXO members and trending 'SM Treat Chanyol Better' on social media.

'SM Treat Chanyeol Better' trends online as fans point out several instances of alleged unfair treatment of the EXO rapper

EXO's Chanyeol, who stands as the main rapper of the nine-member K-pop boy group, is also known as a songwriter, vocalist, model, and actor. The idol's extensive career and activities have garnered much respect from his fans while also simultaneously reeling in more people into the fandom.

However, fans are now taking to social media to criticize his agency, SM Entertainment, for failing to make official posts about several of the idol's appearances and projects.

The list of alleged unfair treatment starts off with Chanyeol's What's Inside My Bag? video for Harper's Baazar never posted about from the agency's official accounts. Furthermore, his appearance as a part of EXO SC at the Cass Festival was also reportedly not mentioned officially, and fans got minimal behind-the-scenes content for the EXO SC's Back To Back fancon.

Additionally, the news of his Purple Pearl magazine shoot not only never reached fans but the behind-the-scenes of the same was released only weeks after, following heavy demand from EXO-Ls.

Fans also mentioned that his other mile stones, like being named the ambassador of Penshoppe and Ever Bilena, his extensive campaign as the first idol muse of the perfume label Acqua di Parma, and other activities surrounding the same were not discussed or officially posted by SM Entertainment. Lastly, fans also noticed that his feature in Sparkling Magazine and Mint Magazine passed by without any official posts from the agency.

In addition to the already extensive list of Chanyeol's lack of promotions, fans also brought to light the recent controversy that surfaced from EXO Ladder 4's content, where a particular scene left the idol stranded and blindfolded in a fenceless high-storeyed building without any staff accompanying concerned many fans.

All of these instances left fans fuming on social media, with many rallying for better treatment.

As fans continue to recognize more and more instances of EXO's Chanyeol allegedly being mistreated and forgotten by his agency, SM Entertainment, they are now calling for his better treatment.